Faribault freshman Brynn Beardsley will be one of the top returning runners for the Faribault girls cross country team this fall. Beardsley was All-Conference and was on track to be an individual state qualifier had the team not qualified during the 2021 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Marie Volkmuth team captain, bringing to most experience with it being her 5th year on the team.
Brynn Beardsley, All conference in 2022, would have been a State AA individual qualifier had the team not qualified. 57th at state meet best finish since Madelyn Skjeveland in 2015.
Aubrie Newport, Cecelia Hoisington, Gabbie Boevers all competed at the AA State Meet in 2021.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Claire Linnemann is coming of a strong track season. Newcomers Lauren Bittenbender and Nell Gibbs running strong at the first couple of practices and will help the team’s results this year. Gabby Banks becomes varsity eligible after completing the transfer rule.
2021 SEASON RECAP
We were fortunate enough to win the Albert Lea Invite, Jim Flim Invite, Waseca Invite and represent Section 1 at the MSHSL AA Championship. It was our first time qualifying as a team since 1996 and best finish at state since 1991.
Big 9 - sixth place
Section 1AA - second place
MSHSL AA - 14th place
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We will be a small team but will again be a very competitive team in our Section. Our ninth grade class returns four runners for their third year. Our team results will largely depend on our ninth grade class.
COMPETITION
Waseca - we tend to have very similar teams every year. Last year’s finishes included going to a tiebreaker at the Waseca Invite and finished two points ahead at Section 1AA
Big 9 - Northfield will look to defend their 2021 title but will have to contend with a tough Rochester Century team who returns all seven varsity runners and finished one point behind the Raiders
Section 1AA looks very much like a toss-up again this year. Seven teams look to have a chance to represent the section at the state meet based on last year’s returning runners.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
10 - total players
5 - letter winners
3 – Seniors
4- runners return who competed at MSHSL State Championship