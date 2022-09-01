Head coach: Ned Louis, 24 years at Faribault, 19th as Head Coach
Assistant coaches: Shane Gunderson, Tim Ehlers, Cliff Casteel, Matt Barron, Johnny Frank, Zach Riopelle, Christian Harmeyer, and Bo Putrah.
ROSTER
Cameron Annis 12
Brady Beske 12
Ian Ehlers 12
Johnny Frank 12
Jal Giet 12
Owen Nesburg 12
Beau Schrot 12
Owen Schultz 12
Gabe Shatskikh 12
George Soto 12
James Welborn 12
Preston Berger 11
Jordan Boudreau 11
Daniel Cruz-Ortega 11
Landon Cupp 11
D’Shaun Davis 11
Roman Garcia 11
Liam Gregersen 11
Aden Hanson 11
Yonis Hussein 11
Sam Koivisto 11
Cooper Leichtnam 11
Riley Quinnell 11
Joseph Ruisi 11
Erick Sanchez 11
Oliver Shoop 11
Bradley Slinger 11
Joey Steinberg 11
Isaac Yetzer 11
Carson Casteel 10
Elijah Ellendson 10
Cameron Ford 10
Brody Hatfield 10
Isreal Lira Pino 10
Jairo Mora 10
Jacob Nielson 10
Madden Paul 10
Emmanuel Pineda 10
Giovanni Pino 10
Aaron Plunkett 10
Jordan Quinnell 10
Teddy Rothstein 10
Justin Sanoja 10
Talon Savoie 10
JJ Schrot 10
Braden Schultz 10
Mason Sterling 10
Nolan Vogelsberg 10
Lyric Wendt-Kotek 10
Barron Wermerskirchen 10
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Ian Ehlers - Sr. QB/DB. All-District HM as DB last year. Will be starting QB; Johnny Frank - Sr. WR/DB. All-District HM last season; Brady Beske - Sr. OL/DL. All-District HM last year. Will be the leader on the lines; Jal Giet - Sr. OL/DL; Roman Garcia - Jr. OL/DL; Beau Schrot - Sr. TE/LB. Think he will have breakout year; Owen Nesburg - Sr. WR/DB. Got hurt early last 2 seasons. Very athletic and versatile; Joey Steinbert - Jr. LB.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
JJ Schrot - sophomore, WR/DB, Fast with great hands; Braden Schulz - sophomore, RB/LB, May start at RB this year; Isaac Yetzer - junior, RB/LB.
2021 SEASON RECAP
5-3 in Big Southeast Blue District.. 7-4 overall.. Lost to Hutchinson in Section 2AAAA championship.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We were hit hard by graduation, especially on Offense. We have to replace QB, RB, some good WRs, and two top tier offense and defensive linemen (Devin Lockerby and Tim Neirby) both playing college football.
We don’t have many seniors but they all will contribute. They got a ton of experience last year as juniors and are ready to take the next step. I’m very excited to watch this team play this year. Great kids and very coachable. I love being around them and coaching them. We have to stay healthy especially on the line. Our district is very competitive and we hope to be right there. We would love to have another shot at playing for a Section Championship.
COMPETITION
Big Southeast Blue District: Kasson, Mankato East, Byron, Stewartville, and Winona all look to be good. We hope to be competitive in this tough district.
Hutchinson will be the favorite in the Section once again.
BY THE NUMBERS
Seniors: 11
Juniors: 20
Soph: 21