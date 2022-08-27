Head coach: Christine Bothun, 4th year at B.A., 17th in Volleyball overall
Assistant coaches: Jill Strodtman, 4th year at B.A, 16th in Volleyball overall
Managers: Grace Kelzer and Ava Beske
ROSTER
Reagan Kangas, 12
Kate Trump, 12
Lindsay Hanson, 12
Jaden Lang, 12
Karlie DeGrood, 12
Josie Rose, 12
Sydney Dienst, 11
Anna Cohen, 10
Anna DeMars, 10
Anna Tobin, 10
Brooklyn Becker, 10
Morgan Wilson, 10
Olivia Glumack, 10
Caitlin Bothun, 9
Claire Wisdo, 8
RETURNING STANDOUTS
● Kate Trump - Returning OH (plays all 6 rotations), Kills Leader, Gopher All-Conference 1st Team, 2021 State Volleyball All-Tournament Team, All Area 2nd Team, Gopher Conference All Academic. Senior Captain.
● Reagan Kangas - Returning Setter (5-1 Offense), Assist Leader, Hustle Award, Gopher All-Conference 3rd Team, Earned 1,000 Career Set Assist in 2021 Season, All Area 2nd Team, Gopher Conference All Academic, Senior Captain.
● Lindsay Hanson - Blocks Leader, Gopher All-Conference Honorable Mention, All Area Honorable Mention Team, Gopher Conference All Academic, Senior Captain.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
● Jaden Lang - Returning MH (moved from RH/OH last season). She has been a standout in summer team camp and practices. She has adjusted to MH well and we look forward to what she will contribute this year.
2021 SEASON RECAP
● Conference Record: 11-0, Gopher Conference Champions
● Section 1A Champions
● Class A 3rd Place Champions
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
● Continue to work on Team Growth: Communication, Trust & Teamwork
● Better ourselves, as a team and individually, every time we take the court
● Defend Conference Title
● Compete at Sections & Return to the State Tournament