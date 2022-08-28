Head coach: Jim Beckmann, fourth year as head coach, 12th year overall
Assistant coaches: Kyle McAvoy, third year; Jamie Kotek, sixth year; Scott Halvorson, sixth year; Ross Carlson third year; Al Twaites, third year, Chandler Ruehmann, second year
ROSTER
Joey Bauer, 12, OL, DL
Noah Ardolf, 12, OL, LB
Hunter Conrad, 12, WR, DE
Kyle Ernste, 12, QB, DB
Charlie King, 12, TE, LB
Damon Nicolai, 12, WR, DE
Andrew Caron, 11, WR, DB
Michael Crone, 11, OL, DE
Hudson Dillon, 11, WR, LB
Mathew Friesen, 11, OL, DL
Harrison Gibbs, 11, WR, DB
Joseph Kunze, 11, WR, LB
Oliver Linnemann, 11, WR, DB
William Potter, 11, WR, LB
Derrick Sando, 11, RB, LB
Jackson Simon, 11, OL, DL
Matthew Twaites, 11, OL, DL
Elliot Viland, 11, QB, LB
Barak Barner, 10, RB, LB
Bo Bokman, 10, RB, LB
Noah Casper, 10, WR, DB
Peter Schoolmeesters, 10, OL, DL
Zander Smith, 10, WR, DB
Andrew Volkmuth, 9, OL, DL
Brecken Kaderlick, 9, OL, DL
Tommy Kunze, 9, RB, LB
Luke Caron, 9, WR, DB
Luke Schumacher, 9, WR, LB
Braxton Weeg, 9, OL, DL
Samuel Fregoso, 9
Franklin Johnson, 9
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Charlie King, senior co-captain, a four-year starter at TE and 3-year starter on defense. Charlie is big fast and has great hands. Derrick Sando, junior co-captain, will move into a full-time role at running back this year after show casing his blazing speed on special teams and in a backup role last season. Elliot Viland, junior co-captain, will start his second season at QB, he has exceptional speed and a great arm, making him a dual threat.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Noah Ardolf, senior co-captain and Michael Crone, junior, return to provide stability and experience to both sides of the ball. Oliver Linnemann, junior, and Willie Potter, junior, and Bo Bokman, sophomore, are guys have that have been working hard in the off-season and are looking to make an impact this year.
2021 SEASON RECAP
The Cardinals finished the 2021 season 7-3 with a #19 Class A QRF ranking losing in the second round of the 1A section. This was the best season for a BA football team since the 2017-18 team went 7-4 and qualified for state.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
The team looks to build on the success of the 2021 season and make it to the state tournament by improving each week. The goal is to complete the regular season undefeated.
COMPETITION
Bethlehem Academy plays in section 1A which has power house teams such as Rushford-Peterson and Fillmore-Central who battled for the Section Championship last season. (Rushford-Peterson made it to the semifinals of the state playoffs in 2021). There will be no easy games for the Cardinals this year, as there are multiple teams that will challenge for the District and Section titles. Kenyon Wanamingo and Randolph both have great football programs and it is anticipated they will be in the hunt for a title as well.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 - total players
5 - letter winners
3 – Seniors
With only six seniors on this year’s team, there is plenty of opportunity for juniors and underclassmen to step in and make get some playing time at the varsity level.