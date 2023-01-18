...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.
* WHERE...Rice County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 3
Faribault's Hunter Conrad grapples during the Falcons' triangular meet hosted by LeSueur-Henderson. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
The Faribault wrestling team picked up two strong wins Tuesday when the Falcons traveled to Le Sueur for a triangular meet against Madelia/Truman and hosts Le Sueur-Henderson.
Faribault 56, LeSueur-Henderson 18
Lain Kuhlman started off strong at 106 pounds for the Falcons, pinning Nate Mansing in 44 seconds to put Faribault ahead 6-0. Le Sueur-Henderson managed back-to-back pins aft 113 and 120 pounds to go up 12-6, but from there, the Falcons stepped on the gas pedal.
JT Hausen recorded a 17-1 tech fall over Waylon Thieke in nearly three and a half minutes at 126 pounds to kickstart Faribault’s run of dominance.
Ricky Cordova, Isaac Yetzer, Hunter Conrad and Jayden Hart rattled off four consecutive falls with Cordova getting the pin at 1:40 at 132, Yetzer getting the pin in 28 seconds at 138, Conrad getting the pin at 1:04 at 145 and Hart getting the pin at 5:31 at 152.
At 160, Elliot Viland recorded a 2-1 decision victory and was followed by 170-pounder Cooper Leichtnam pinning Andy Genelin at 3:24 and 182-pounder Goerge Soto pinning Ty Boisjolie at 2:10.
LeSueur-Henderson managed to stop the run with a pin at 195 pounds, but Gabe Shatskikh immediately responded with a 50-second pin at 220 pounds before a double-forfeit at 285 closed things out.
Faribault 77, Madelia/Truman 0
The final score may be a little deceiving with open weights for Madelia/Truman leading to 10 total forfeit victories for the Falcons with only three matchups taking place. But in those three matches, the Falcons continued to dominate.
Conrad matched up against Cristian Arroyo at 145 pounds and didn’t let up a single points en route to a 15-0 tech fall. Leichtnam matched up with Logan Slater at 170 pounds and he pinned Slater in 38 seconds. Soto matched up against Conner Rathman at 182 and he pinned Rathman at 1:19.
Earning forfeit victories were Kuhlman (106), Chase Vargo (113), Lucas Nelson (120), Cordova (126), Hausen (132), Yetzer (138), Hart (152), Viland (160), Marcos Ramirez (195) and Shatskikh (220).
The Falcons will return home on Thursday to host a triangular meet featuring the Mankato West Scarlets and the Rochester Century Panthers.