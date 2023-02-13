The Faribault boys hockey team was riding a wave of momentum with four consecutive wins. But unfortunately for the Falcons, the streak crashed down Saturday with a 6-1 road loss against the Winona Winhawks.
Going into the game, the Falcons were coming off a successful home stand that saw them defeat St. Paul Academy (3-2) and Mankato West (6-5) by one goal, before winning 4-1 over Red Wing on Faribault Hockey Day and then winning 3-1 over Austin.
But the Winhawks started off strong in Winona with three first period goals and two second period goals to take a 5-0 lead.
Faribault got on the scoreboard early into the third period, with senior defenseman Owen Nesburg scoring unassisted for his ninth goal of the season and cut Winona's lead down to 5-1.
The Winhawks netted one more goal to reclaim the five-goal lead and snap Faribault's win streak at four games.
Dustin Boyd started in net for the Falcons and the sophomore netminder recorded 36 saves on 42 shots for a .857 save percentage in the loss, while holding the Winhawks scoreless on three power play chances.
Now sitting at 11-11 overall, Faribault will close the season out on the road with the Falcons traveling to face Rochester John Marshall on Thursday and Mankato East/Loyola on Saturday for the final two regular season games.