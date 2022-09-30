The Faribault Falcons expected a tough foe in the Kasson-Mantorville option game Friday night at Bruce Smith Field, and suffice to say, even when it's not raining, when it rains, it pours.
The Komets scored on their first possession and the Falcons answered to tie the game at 7-7, with 32 seconds left in the first quarter. But Kasson-Mantorville got key stops, quick scores and an interception to fuel 21 unanswered second quarter points, to take a 28-7 halftime lead on the way to a 42-20 win over Faribault.
"We ran into a pretty good team that was pretty tough to defend and we just couldn't get it done," Falcons coach Ned Louis said. He said they got the Komets into good situations on drives, making them face third down and nine, third down and seven, but the Komets were able to convert those first downs.
"We needed to make a play there to have a more competitive game," he said. "I thought we played hard. They were too much for us."
"We've got a great bunch of guys," Louis said. "They'll bounce back."
The Falcons received the kickoff to open the game but went three-and-out and punted, and Kasson-Mantorville drove the field and scored to take the 7-0 lead.
The Falcons answered with a scoring drive that included carries by sophomore running back Braden Schulz and a 25-yard pass by senior quarterback Ian Ehlers to senior wide receiver Johnny Frank. A Schulz carry gave Faribault first down and goal on the 7-yard line. Ehlers then ran a keeper to inside the 3, and again to inside the 1, before scoring by holding the ball over the linemen, to break the plane of the end zone. The extra point tied the game with 21 seconds left in the first quarter.
In the ensuing kickoff return, the Komets lost a big gain on a penalty but overcame that. The Faribault defense stopped two runs to force a third down and eight, but the Komets peeled off a 30-yard run for a first down, followed by a 36-yard TD on a pitch from QB Kyle Nelson to running back Michael Hoff around the right end.
Kasson-Mantorville intercepted Ehlers on the next drive, giving the Komets the ball on the Falcons 33-yard line. Falcons junior linebackers Isaac Yetzer and Cooper Leichtnam made a good stop on a run on second down in the drive, but senior running back Broc Barwald eventually scored on a 6-yard run with 3:02 left before halftime for a 21-7 lead.
On kickoff return, the Komets were whistled for a personal found, giving the Falcons the ball on their own 38, but Schulz was injured in the drive and came out of the game. They were called for holding on third and 13, with the penalty declined, and were forced to punt.
The Komets made another, hurry-up drive and scored on an 8-yard run by Nelson, with 17 seconds left, to take a 28-7 lead into halftime.
Kasson-Mantorville scored on their opening drive of the second half, ending with a 5-yard run by Nelson for a score. Faribault stalled in their answering drive, giving up the ball on downs at their own 40, and Ehlers quickly hit Hoff on a 40-yard touchdown pass for the final scoring for the Komets, and a 42-7 lead, with 6:06 left in the third quarter.
Schulz returned to the game in the second half and had several big runs in two scoring drives for the Falcons. One culminated at 8:08 in the fourth quarter with a 9-yard scoring pass by Ehlers to sophomore wide receiver Nolan Vogelsberg. Sophomore quarterback Madden Paul finished the other drive with a 7-yard completion to junior wide receiver Jordan Boudreau for a score. The two-point conversion run by Paul was no good, giving the final margin, 42-20, Komets.
Faribault finished with 252 yards of total offense to K-M's 348. Faribault had 105 yards passing and 147 on the ground. Ehlers was eight for 16 passing for 73 yards with one TD and two interceptions. Paul was two for seven passing for 32 yards and one TD.
Schulz led the Falcons rushing with 20 carries for 125 yards. Ehlers had six totes for 15 yards and Isaac Yetzer had three carries for five yards.
Johnny Frank had two catches for 39 yards, Jordan Boudreau had two catches for 32 yards, Jimmy Welborn had one catch for 16 yards, Nolan Vogelsberg had one catch for nine yards and Braden Schulz had two catches for eight yards.
Yetzer led the defense with 6.5 tackles, three solo and seven assists. Frank had six tackles, five solo and two assists. Owen Nesberg had 5.5 tackles, four solo and three assists.
J.J. Schrot kicked two extra points in the game, Ehlers had two punts for 71 yards. Vogelsberg had one punt return for eight yards. Nesburg had five kickoff returns for 90 yards, Leichtnam had one for 13 yards and Schrot had one for 10 yards.
Barwald had 16 carries for 98 yards and one TD and Nelson had nine toes for 56 yards and two TDs for the Komets. Nelson was also three for five passing for 80 yards and a score.