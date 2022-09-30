20 Isaac Yetzer 3.jpg

Faribault linebacker Isaac Yetzer bowls over a Komet running back during a tackle Friday at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Falcons expected a tough foe in the Kasson-Mantorville option game Friday night at Bruce Smith Field, and suffice to say, even when it's not raining, when it rains, it pours.

10 Ian Ehlers 2.jpg

Falcons quarterback Ian Ehlers reaches for a score on fourth down Friday, to help even the score after the PAT. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
5 Nolan Vogelsberg.jpg

Faribault sophomore wide receiver Nolan Vogelsberg lands on his back in the end zone for a touchdown reception from junior QB Ian Ehlers in the fourth quarter Friday against Kasson-Mantorville. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
1 Jordan Boudreau.jpg

Faribault junior wide receiver Jordan Boudreau, left, has a pass broken up by Komets defenders in the end zone Friday. Boudreau scored later in the drive. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

