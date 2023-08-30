FULL RESULTS Mankato East 4, Faribault 3 Singles No. 1: Sam Williams (ME) def. Stacie Petricka (F), 6-0 , 6-3 No. 2: Lindsay Rauenhorst (F) def. Autumn Gaul (ME), 6-1 , 5-7 , 6-2 No. 3: August Beltz (ME) def. Whitney Huberty (F), 4-6 , 6-4 , 6-4 No. 4: Beata Christianson (F) def. Amelia Hacker (ME), 6-1 , 6-4 Doubles No. 1: Grace Brazil/Hailey Reuvers (F) def. Hannah Westman/Ashlyn Rigdon (ME), 6-1 , 6-1 No. 2: Brynja Flitter/Mylie Gleason (ME) def. Leah Nowaczewski/Anika Sterling, (F), 6-0 , 6-2 No. 3: Addie Wassman/Ashlyn Leddy (ME) def. Gabbie Temple/Hannah Shepherd (F), 6-0 , 6-0 09dadf56-d89b-47a4-838f-492dd013cae8

(Faribault GT) Beata Christianson 2D ME23

Beata Christianson picked up a win at No. 4 singles for the Falcons during their road conference matchup against Mankato East. (File photo/southernminn.com)


  

