The Faribault boys ran to a sixth-place team finish in the MSHSL Section 1AA Championships Thursday at Bancroft Bay Park in Albert Lea, paced by an 18th-place finish by senior captain Ricky Cordova.


Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

