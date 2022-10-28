The Faribault boys ran to a sixth-place team finish in the MSHSL Section 1AA Championships Thursday at Bancroft Bay Park in Albert Lea, paced by an 18th-place finish by senior captain Ricky Cordova.
Cordova led the Falcons finishers in the 5000-meter race with a time of 18:05.60. He finished eight places out of individual qualifying for advancement. The top two teams advanced to the state championship, along with the top six individual runners who were not part of a qualifying team.
Albert Lea won the team championship by one point with a score of 60 points, edging out Winona's 61 team points. Stewartville was third with 101, Austing was fourth with 124, Red Wing was fifth with 126 and Faribault was sixth with 132 points.
Taking 22nd place for Faribault was James Hoisington with a time of 18:14.25. Falcons runner Owen Beardsley was 28th with a time of 18:30.29.
Jackson Reb finished close behind in 30th, clocking a time of 18:33.81. Taking 34th for Faribault was Ethan Amundson with a time of 18:41.02. In 36th was Erik Flores with a time of 18:49.50. In 58th was Alexander Tuma in 20:04.46.
In the team finishes, Waseca was seventh (235), Kasson-Mantorville/Triton was eighth (235), Byron was ninth (259), Plainview-Elgin-Millville was 10th (262), Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo was 11th (297), and Cannon Falls was 12th (346).
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.