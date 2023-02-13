It was a busy weekend for the Faribault boys swim and dive team, who sent divers to compete Friday night in Northfield for the Big 9 Conference diving meet and sent swimmers to the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday for the Big 9 swimming meet.
The Falcons saw plenty of time drops from their times while competing as they prepare for the upcoming Section 1A meet.
“We had a very successful Big 9 meet,” said Faribault head coach Charlie Fuller. “Our goal as always is to improve and swim faster than we ever have. Goal Accomplished! Half of the team was tapered and they swam great. Even our other swimmers that were not tapered swam great. All of the guys swam season and lifetime best times during the meet. It was fun to watch them go after their races. They have worked hard all season to get to this point in time and it all paid off. The half that we tapered will now re-taper for Sections and the guys, not tapered will finish their tapers.”
Elliot Daschner, Finn Larson and Declan Chappuis rattled off 13th and joint 14th place finishes during the 50 free. Daschner placed 13th with a time of 24.07 seconds. Larson and Chappuis tied for 14th place as the Faribault sophomores both recorded time of 24.20 seconds. Owen Whitney followed in 34th place.
James Hoisington, Larson and Daschner all finished close together in the 100 free. Hoisington led in 21st place at 54.06 seconds, followed by Larson in 23rd place at 55.06 seconds and rounded out by Daschner in 25th place at 55.13 seconds.
Viggo Baum led the Falcons in the 200 free with a time of 2:07.63 for 23rd place, while Linus Weiffen followed in 37th place with a time of 2:39.55. Thatcher Simon led in the 500 free wth a time of 5:42.80, but had Baum right behind him in 20th place at 5:47.40.
Miles Leopold led Faribault in the 200 IM behind his time of 2:35.96 with Drake Kirkpatrick and Carsen Kramer right behind him in 34th and 35th place respectively. C
Caleb Sadergaski led in the 100 fly with his time of 1:08.30, Simon led in the 100 back with a 21st place finish at 1:07.23 and Hoisington led in the 100 breast with a 15th place finish at 1:10.84.
Top relay teams included Larson, Sadergaski, Simon and Daschner in the 400 free relay with a ninth place finish at 3:49.40 and Hoisington, Chappuis, Larson and Daschner in the 200 free relay with an eighth place finish at 1:36.26.
In the Big 9 diving meet, the Falcons saw senior Chriztopher Ferris and eighth grader Asher Ferris both make it to the finals and nearly record two top 10 finishes.
Chriztopher placed the highest at ninth place with a final score of 2.84.20 after holding ninth during the preliminaries and the semifinals. Asher was 17th in the preliminaries and 14th in the semifinals before jumping up to an 11th place finish in the finals with a score of 257.50.
“They (Chriztopher and Asher) too have worked extremely hard to get ready for the end-of-the-season successes,” added Fuller.
Up next for the Falcons is the Section 1A Swim and Dive meet, which will start with the swimming preliminaries at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 22 inside the Rochester Recreation Center.
Section 1A diving will take place the following day at 5 p.m. inside Mankato East High School with the top four finishers heading to state. The swimming finals will take place at noon on Friday, Feb. 24 back at the Rochester Recreation Center with top three finishers in each event qualifying for state.