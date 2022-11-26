Saturday evening, the Minnesota River Bulldogs and Faribault Falcon boys hockey teams opened the 2022-23 season with an intense back and forth game that couldn't be decided in regulation. With two unanswered goals down the stretch, the Bulldogs forced overtime where Drew Simonette of Minnesota River was able to score the sudden death goal to earn the win.
With the loss, the Falcons drop to 0-1 on the season while the Bulldogs are now 1-0.
It would be Minnesota River that would strike the first blow when Diego Hettig took a pass from Dylan Westerman and scored on a power play during a five-minute major penalty on the Falcons for boarding. Faribault would manage to kill the remaining penalty without allowing a second goal and would turn the tides soon afterwords.
In the 11th minute of the first period, Ethan Amundson scored the equalizer on a snapshot. Oliver Linnemann and Logan Peroutka assisted Amundson on the game-tying goal with Linnemann's speed creating the opportunity.
Two-minutes and five seconds later, Linnemann initiated a one-man fast break as he outran the defenders for the Bulldogs before wristing a shot to the upper deck to put the Falcons up 2-1.
Just over a minute into the second period, Faribault continued its roll when Owen Amelkovich took a series of passes from Thomas Kunze and Nick Archambault before putting the puck into the net to put the Falcons up 3-1.
Faribault controlled much of the action in the second period, a departure from the first where the Bulldogs set the pace, until Minnesota Rivers Colin Williams took a pass on the right side and one-timed the puck into the net with just over two minutes to go in the second. Brooks Reicks and Hayden Stensrud assisted on the goal which cut the deficit to a single goal.
In the third period, Minnesota River sustained control throughout keeping the pressure on Faribault as the Bulldogs sought to tie things up. They would break through in the ninth minute of the period when Hayden Stensrud snapped home the equalizer with assists from Braylon Hoffman and Kellen O'Keefe.
With both teams would trading looks as time wound down in the third, the Falcons would get a boost when they drew a tripping penalty as they entered the Bulldogs zone with 1:33 remaining in regulation. Faribault kept the puck in the Minnesota River zone taking timely shots but Bulldog goaltender Ayden Christ was able to send away each attempt.
With the final seconds winding down, the Falcons got what looked to be a beautiful shot opportunity but Bulldog forward Judson Narum dived in front of the shot blocking not just the first, but a second attempt as the horn sounded to end regulation.
With overtime underway, Minnesota River was able to kill the remaining 27 seconds of the penalty with a pair of zone clears and a minute later, forward Kaden Throdahl raced the puck into the Faribault zone with a defender on his right shoulder.
Throdahl got deep into the Falcon's zone and sent a crosser over to Drew Simonette that made it all the way to the right side where Simonette snapped it into the net for the sudden death goal.
The Falcons will return to action Thursday, Dec. 1 when they host Rochester John Marshall in their home opener. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.