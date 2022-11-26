11.28 Oliver Linnemann.jpg

Oliver Linnemann speeds through the neutral zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Saturday evening, the Minnesota River Bulldogs and Faribault Falcon boys hockey teams opened the 2022-23 season with an intense back and forth game that couldn't be decided in regulation. With two unanswered goals down the stretch, the Bulldogs forced overtime where Drew Simonette of Minnesota River was able to score the sudden death goal to earn the win.


Goaltender Dustin Boyd guards the left side of his net as a Minnesota River wing attacks. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Caden Hart skates past a Bulldog defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Owen Amelkovich celebrates his goal putting the Falcons up 3-1 in the second period. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Thomas Kunze winds up a pass into the boards. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

