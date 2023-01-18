Oliver Linneman 1.JPG

Faribault's No. 16 Oliver Linneman fights for the puck against Dodge County's No. 13 Gryffon Funke. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Faribault boys hockey (4-4 Big 9, 8-6 overall) lost 4-1 in a closer game than the scoreboard showed Tuesday.


Tommy Kunze

Tommy Kunze gets control of the puck against Dodge County. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments