...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.
* WHERE...Rice County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Faribault's No. 16 Oliver Linneman fights for the puck against Dodge County's No. 13 Gryffon Funke. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Faribault boys hockey (4-4 Big 9, 8-6 overall) lost 4-1 in a closer game than the scoreboard showed Tuesday.
Dodge County struck first with the only goal of the first period from No. 13 forward Gryffon Funke.
Faribault came back to tie the game 1-1 with 10:45 left in the period, as Brody Redding scored unassisted and shorthanded. He intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and skated down, got the shot off and then caught his own rebound and whipped it back, and it snuck through the goalie's skates on his short side.
But Dodge County was able to strike back to make it 2-1 to end the second.
Coach Clay Curwin was pleased with the team's effort up to that point.
"We had outshot them to that point. We were skating right with them and doing a good job on the forecheck to increase our chances," he said. "Our senior goalie Jacob Scherf was incredible, as well, stopping numerous breakaways and coming up with big saves."
At the end of the second period, a shoving match ensued between the two teams, and a five-minute major proved to be the difference in the game, as Faribault had to kill off the penalty to start the third period, and it took everything to do that. It looked like the Falcons had weathered the storm, but the Wildcats scored 30 seconds after the power play ended to make it 3-1 with just over 15 minutes remaining.
"We were flat after that," Curwin said. "It took a lot out of us to kill that penalty; our penalty killers were out there for five minutes, and it didn't give us any chance for our offense to continue our great second period."
The Wildcats' Brett Ludvigsen would score Dodge County's last goal to make the final score 4-1.
The Falcons look to get back into the win column Thursday night at 6 p.m. versus the 3-7 Winona Winhawks home at Faribault Ice Arena.