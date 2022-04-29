As Faribault squared off against Winona, the Winhawks were able to jump all over the Falcons’ softball team opening with six runs in the first inning on the way to a 10-0 triumph Thursday night at Alexander Park.
Ending last season as a top-ranked team of Class AAA, Winona looked to be well on track to do so again, holding a 6-1 record into contest versus Faribault.
Using an offense that has scored just under six runs a game, Falcons’ starting pitcher Rylee Sietsema had her work cut out for her to shut down the Winhawks.
Wasting no time, Winona showed its high-powered offense in the opening inning, plating six runs off of Sietsema sending the teams to the bottom of the first.
Aiming to answer, the Winhawks sent the Falcons’ bats to a scoreless bottom of the first to maintain the 6-0 lead after one inning of play.
Picking up where it left off in the first, Winona used the long-ball to further build its lead as two homers made it a 9-0 ballgame.
Holding tightly onto the lead, Winona continued to limit Faribault offensively as the advantage reached 10-0 to send the game to an early end.
Sietsema took the loss for the Falcons, allowing eight earned runs, while Alyssa Cook stepped in as relief, going three innings of one-run ball.
At the plate, Amira Williams and Olivia Smith were the only Falcons to pick up hits for the day in the loss.
Winona moved to 7-1 with the victory while Faribault dropped to 0-9 thus far on the season.
Looking to snap the losing streak, the Falcons have a couple days off before traveling to Albert Lea on May 3 for a doubleheader against the Tigers.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.