The Faribault girls soccer team is midway through a rebuilding season, according to the Falcons' head coach, but the team is staying positive and learning from their travails while helping each other.
With only five seniors on the roster, coach Britta Peterson-Lunde said the older student athletes are the leaders and are helping the younger players as they play the season. Faribault took a 7-0 loss to the the Rochester John Marshall Rockets on Thursday at the Falcons' home field at the Faribault Middle School.
"We're in a rebuilding season, and they are keeping their spirits high and staying positive," said Peterson-Lunde. She noted that the team is leaning on their five seniors in the squad, and she has been really impressed with the way the older girls are mentoring the younger girls.
The senior Falcons are Izzy Klaras (forward), Regan Vogelsberg (midfielder), Lauren Stroup (defense), Bergen Williamson (defense) and Sydne Bauer (midfielder).
"What I'm really excited about is that we have an eighth-grade goalie," Peterson-Lunde said. She added that middle school goalie Claire Anderson "loves the position," and that, game by game, the young team is seeing more opportunities to excel and learn.
The head coach has a good approach, said assistant coach Lowell Peterson, who is also Peterson-Lunde's father. Peterson said in his 35 years' experience coaching, he admires his daughter's approach to soccer coaching.
"The girls have really bought into her system," Peterson said.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.