The Faribault girls soccer team is midway through a rebuilding season, according to the Falcons' head coach, but the team is staying positive and learning from their travails while helping each other.

Faribault defender Bergen Williamson, right, enters the fray against Rochester on Thursday at the Falcons' home field.
Falcons midfielder Skylar Bertram, right, guards a member of the Rochester squad Thursday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault High School girls varsity soccer goalie Claire Anderson, left, prepares to kick the ball into play Thursday against the Rockets. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

