It had been a long time coming for the Faribault baseball team.
Coming so close in earlier opportunities, the Falcons had nothing to show for it entering into Monday’s road game versus Mankato East winless in Big Nine play.
This time, Faribault would not be denied.
Busting out for seven runs in the top of the sixth, the Falcons powered past Mankato East to snap the eight-game conference losing skid.
The victory also broke a four-game overall winless stretch.
Offenses trading single runs in the first inning, it wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth either team scored again.
East, breaking out for four runs off of Falcons’ starting pitcher Teagan Almendinger, surged ahead at 5-1 before the third out was recorded to send the teams to the fifth.
Trailing for the first time in the game, the Falcons chipped away at the deficit.
Hunter Dillon inched the Falcons closer after a run-scoring bunt single.
Faribault was not done there.
Falcons’ Aiden Tobin pulled his team even tighter after two runs came home on his single to make it a 5-4.
Stranding a couple runners on base, the Cougars' lead remained in tack into the bottom of the fifth.
Answering the Falcons’ three runs, East retorted with a pair to build the lead back up to three.
Faribault was not discouraged.
Cutting it to a one-run game after Hunter Nelson’s sacrifice fly, the Falcons sat with two outs in the top of the sixth.
Sitting just one out away from ending the rally, the next five Faribault batters reached base safely in the inning with Andy Donahue’s RBI triple putting the cap on the seven-run burst with the Falcons now leading 11-7.
Needing to preserve the lead, Dillon returned to the mound for his first full inning of work after getting the last two outs in the bottom of the fifth.
Dillon proceeded to slam the door shut on any comeback attempts by East.
The Faribault pitcher allowed just a single hit over the next two innings while the defense played flawlessly, earning Faribault its first Big Nine victory.
Dillon also picked up the winning decision for the game in his two and two thirds of one-run ball.
Brad Sartor had the hot day at the plate for the Falcons with three hits and a run scored while Tobin and Donahue each had two RBIs on the night.
The victory improved Faribault to 2-9 thus far on the year.
Attempting to make it two conference victories in a row, the Falcons faced Red Wing on the road Tuesday night.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.