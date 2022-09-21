JoshAngeles.jpg

The Falcons' Josh Angeles, right, handles the ball against the Wingers Tuesday in Faribault. Angeles led the team offensively with two goals scored. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Faribault boys soccer set a new season high in scoring Tuesday with a 6-2 win at home over the visiting Red Wing squad.

CristianEscobar2.jpg

Cristian Escobar takes a free kick for Faribault's first goal Tuesday against Red Wing. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
CristianEscobar23.jpg

No. 23 Cristian Escobar celebrates after hitting the game's first goal Tuesday for the Falcons on the way to a 6-2 win over the Wingers. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
AdenAbdullahi3.jpg

The Falcons' Aden Abdullahi, left, watches the rebound of his shot in the  ninth minute. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
JoshAngeles2.jpg

Josh Angeles, left, turns the ball in front of the Wingers' net Tuesday in a 6-2 win for Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments