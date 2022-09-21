Faribault boys soccer set a new season high in scoring Tuesday with a 6-2 win at home over the visiting Red Wing squad.
Falcons junior attacker Josh Angeles scored two goals in the match and one goal each from junior midfielder Cristian Escobar, junior attacker Aaron Huerta, senior midfielder Mubashar Sarhadid and senior defender Abdiwaasa Hussein.
The Falcons had several shots on goal in the early going of the first half, and a charge toward the box in the ninth minute brought a hand ball call, setting up a free kick, taken by Escobar.
Escobar, with a faking maneuver to the left, punched the ball in to the right side of the net past Wingers goalkeeper, senior Greggory Stallard, giving Faribault the 1-0 lead.
Later in the ninth minute, Angeles had a shot on net. In the 11th minute, the Wingers got a free kick from near midfield that was on its way to score when Faribault goalkeeper, junior Christian Trujillo, leapt and knocked the ball away, up over the crossbar.
Senior midfielder Hassan Mohamed had a shot on goal for the Falcons in the second minute of play, from the right side, but Red Wing's goalkeeper scooped up the shot.
In the ninth minute, to lead up the first goal of the game, Falcons senior midfielder Aden Abdullahi split through four Red Wings on the left side for a shot on net, which was blocked by the Wingers' goalie, but bounced off of him. Abdullahi stuck with the play for a second chance shot, which bounced off os a Wingers player's chest, and led to the handed ball call against Red Wing, setting up the free kick by Escobar.
The Wingers had several shots that Faribault goalkeeper Trujillo blocked in the first half. Escobar had another shot on goal for the Falcons with Stallard knocking the ball away past the right side of the goal.
In the 18th minute, Angeles had the ball on the right side and made a move to force a corner kick, which Red Wing headed away.
In the 25th minute, senior defender Hussein Abdiwaasa took a shot on net from the right side, but it sailed high, over the goal.
The Falcons 6-2 win was the team's highest scoring game of the season, bettering a 4-0 win over Albert Lea on September 10.
Faribault was scheduled to play Thursday at Owatonna.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.