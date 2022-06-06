There will be plenty of Faribault athletes soaring into the Class AA State meet.
Wrapping up a historic Section 1AA showing on Saturday at Lakeville South High School, both sides of the team had dominant showings all day long.
“We had boys and girls placing in almost every event,” said coach Dave Wieber.
The powerful showing led to 18 Falcon boys and three girls qualifying for the state meet.
Sending 18 boys to the state meet also allowed for another big accomplishment for Faribault; earning first place in the section.
“In my 33 years, to my recollection, we have never won that meet. That was a big milestone,” said Wieber.
Leading the charge to the first place finish had the relays as the culprits. All four of the Faribault boys relays moved on to state.
“You don’t see too many teams take all four relays to state,” said Wieber.
The 4x200 meter stood out among the impressive field.
Owen Carlin, Cristian Escobar, JJ Schrot and Derek Sando combined to blaze to a 1:30.40 to shatter the school’s previous record and claim first place in the meet.
A simple thing as handing off the baton played a big factor in the record-breaking performance. “It was an attribute to the hard work that they put in on good handoffs. We want the baton to accelerate through the exchange zone, that is our goal, and they made that happen,” said Wieber.
That same grouping also pushed the 4x100m to state to earn first at 43.63.
The 4x400 (Schrot, Muse Muhumed, Reyes Turcios and Alex Turcios) and 4x800m (Ricky Cordova, Thomas Malecha, Henry Schonebaum and Alexander Tuma) both claimed second for the events to round out the relays.
Joining the dominance by the relays had the 300m hurdles follow suit.
Like they have done all season long, Escobar and Carter Johnson starred for the Falcons.
Johnson and Escobar finished first and second in the event to earn the pair a trip to state on 41.23 and 41.55 respective times.
Wieber would not be surprised if the duo continued that dominance into the state meet.
“I would not be surprised to see them both on the podium. Those guys are a dynamic duo,” he said of the sophomores.
Carlin in the triple jump and Johnson for the 110m hurdles round out the state event for the Faribault.
Falcons place fifth
The Faribault girls also enjoyed a strong meet to place fifth in the 12-team field.
As a young team, coach Mark Bongers was happy to see where they finished, while hoping for better next year.
“There were some very good girls teams and we took fifth. We will bring everybody back next year, so I told them ‘let’s compete for the top three,’” he said.
Helping the Falcons to fifth had a trio in Miller Munoz, Brooklyn Becker and Brynn Beardsley earn state berths.
Munoz handled the 100m hurdles. Leaping to a 16.34, a personal best, Bongers believes she could have done even better.
“She didn’t have that great of a start, she would be the first one to tell you that but she willed herself to second,” he said.
Becker punched her ticket to state in the 800m (2:25.09) while Beardsley did so in the 1600m (5:29.80).
Coach take home honor
The athletes were not the only ones to take home an honor.
Wieber was named the Section 1AA Coach of the year for his job with the Falcons.
“If you look at what he did, he deserved it,” said Bongers.
The coach attributed the work of his athletes and fellow coaches that allowed him to take home the award.
“The head coach is responsible for putting together all the parts. I have been blessed with some excellent assistant coaches and fantastic athletes this year. It was a fun opportunity to get everyone going in the right direction and do their job,” he said.
State
Faribault will fly into the two-day state meet beginning this Friday at St. Michael-Albertville.
Bongers looks for the team to demonstrate the hard work it has taken them to get to this position.
“This is the last big opportunity to really show yourself; let’s see what they can do,” said Bongers.