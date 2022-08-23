Faribault Football Seniors

From left to right: Johnny Frank, Owen Nesburg, Owen Schultz, Jal Giet, Marcus Bednar, George Soto, Ian Ehlers and Brady Beske are all senior leaders on the 2022 Faribault football team. Seniors not pictured here are Cameron Annis, Beau Schrot, Gabe Shatskikh and James Welborn. (Carson Babbini/southernminn.com)

The school year may be weeks away, but for the Faribault Falcons football team, preparations are underway for another season, with practices starting mid-August.

Faribault Football Linemen

Linemen practice schemes at the Faribault Falcons football practice ahead of the 2022 season. (Carson Babbini/southernminn.com)
Ian Ehlers

Faribault football senior quarterback Ian Ehlers throws a ball on the run. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Faribault Football Team Talk

Head coach Ned Louis talks to his team after practice. (Carson Babbini/southernminn.com)

Carson Babbini is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments