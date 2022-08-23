From left to right: Johnny Frank, Owen Nesburg, Owen Schultz, Jal Giet, Marcus Bednar, George Soto, Ian Ehlers and Brady Beske are all senior leaders on the 2022 Faribault football team. Seniors not pictured here are Cameron Annis, Beau Schrot, Gabe Shatskikh and James Welborn. (Carson Babbini/southernminn.com)
The school year may be weeks away, but for the Faribault Falcons football team, preparations are underway for another season, with practices starting mid-August.
Last season, the Falcons finished the regular season 8-5, making the playoffs and nearly going to state, before succumbing to Hutchinson in the postseason. While a deep playoff run is the goal, this will certainly not be the same team Falcons fans saw a year ago.
The team heads into this season with new looks in personnel, as well as coaching after the loss of their offensive coordinator from last season.
“It’s going to be different,” said senior wide receiver/safety Johnny Frank.
However, even without the presence of what Frank described as a “great group of seniors,” the goals for this team are still high. They want that playoff run again, and want to go to state.
“This season is going to be just as good as it was last year,” said senior lineman Brady Beske “ A lot of the sophomores have stepped it up and a lot of the juniors also stepped up especially in the weight room.”
One thing that everyone agreed on is that the culture on the team was very good and will be key to the team’s success.
“I think the longer we’ve been together we just keep bonding and our chemistry gets better; every year we’re improving” said senior center and defensive end Owen Schultz.
Of course, as with every team, this year’s senior group has had their ups and downs in their time as Falcons and knows the work that needs to be done in order to maintain their current success.
“As freshman (the team) was a little iffy and now our offense has started to develop itself; everyone started buying in,” said senior wide receiver/safety Owen Nesburg.
For senior quarterback/cornerback Ian Ehlers, there’s one game that he is looking forward to: Kasson-Mantorville. Ehlers has last year’s result still on his mind as the Falcons lost after a missed late field goal could have won them the game. Not to mention that will be the homecoming game for the team.
“We definitely want to get that one back,” added Ehlers.
The whole group also has Northfield circled on the calendar.
“We always want to keep that cannon in Faribault,” added Frank.
At practice, the team ran drills in high heat that had the sweat flowing off of players brows. But at the end of the day, it is all worth it for achieving the ultimate goal: a state championship.