(FHS Boys Swim) Seniors

The Faribault boys swim and dive seniors do an honorary bell flop into the pool after being honored with their families. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault boys swim and dive team hosted its final regular season meet before preparing for the Big 9 Conference meet next week. The Falcons were able to send off their seniors with an 87-75 meet victory over Albert Lea.


(FHS Boys Swim) Whitney and Quintero

Faribault boys swim and dive seniors Owen Whitney (left) and Kris Quintero (right) wait to be introduced with roses to be presented to their families while the Falcons honor the senior class. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

