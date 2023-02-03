Faribault boys swim and dive seniors Owen Whitney (left) and Kris Quintero (right) wait to be introduced with roses to be presented to their families while the Falcons honor the senior class. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Faribault boys swim and dive team hosted its final regular season meet before preparing for the Big 9 Conference meet next week. The Falcons were able to send off their seniors with an 87-75 meet victory over Albert Lea.
During the meet, Faribault took time to honor its senior class and their families. The senior class included swimmers Patrick Budahl, Max Leopold, Carlos Martiarena, Manny Panser, Kris Quintero, Caleb Sadergaski, Owen Whitney and diver Chriztopher Ferris, who all took an honorary plunge into the pool following the one meter dive.
The meet itself was a big success for the Falcons, who produced some of the top times alone in the three relay events.
“All of our guys swam and dove great, allowing us to get first place in every event and exhibition in the last four events,” said head coach Charlie Fuller. “All of our swimmers and divers have been working really hard to get better and it is starting to pay off. The whole team performed well. Bethany, Isaiah and I thought it was fun to be a part of it as their coaches.”
Leopold and Whitney were a part of the first place team alongside James Hoisington and Declan Chappuis in the 200 medley relay with a time of two minutes, 4.21 seconds. Thatcher Simon, Miles Leopold, Sadergaski and Elliot Daschner finished in second place alongside them at 2:04.46.
The Falcons also produced the two fastest times of 1:30.50 and 1:42.02 in the 200 free relay and the fastest time of 4:07.84 in the 400 free relay to close things out.
Chriztopher and Asher Ferris were the only two divers competing, but both finished with strong scores after Chriztopher finished first with a 212.30 and Asher finished second with a 193.80.
Viggo Baum finished first in the 200 free at 2:11.79, Miles Leonard finished first in the 200 IM at 2:42.57, Daschner finished first in the 50 free at 24.69 seconds, Chappuis finished first in the 100 fly at 1:07.32, Hoisington finished first in the 100 free at 54.55 seconds and recorded the fastest time at 1:09.64 in the 100 breast and Simon finished first in the 500 free at 5:53.25 and recorded the fastest time of 1:10.63 in the 100 back.
Faribault also added several top junior varsity finishes with George Delgado first in the 200 free, Whitney leading in first in the 50 free, Cael Pounds first in the 100 free, Quintero first in the 100 back, Linus Weiffen first in the 100 breast and Delgado, Pounds, Panser and Martiarena first in the 200 free relay.
Next up for Faribault is the Big 9 Conference meet, which starts with diving at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 in Northfield. Swimming will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Rochester Recreation Center.