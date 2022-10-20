Short of personnel and depleted by injuries, Faribault limped into the post-season with a tough loss at Northfield Wednesday in which they avoided a goose egg on the scoreboard but gave up the wooden Cannon Trophy in a 41-12 defeat.
The Falcons offense sputtered in the early going, and special teams wasn't living up to its specialty, as Northfield capitalized on short fields with strong, efficient plays. The Falcons started the game with a kickoff and gave up a big return by Raiders junior Geiger to the Falcons' 30-yard line, forcing Faribault to start the game defending a short field.
Falcons special teams also allowed two blocked punts in the first half, and the Raiders capitalized to go up by four scores in the first two stanzas.
Northfield senior running back Charlie Monaghan score three of the Raiders' four TDs in the first half, including a 3-yard run and a 4-yard reception from junior quarterback Kamden Kaiser in the first quarter, and a 14-yard run in the second quarter. Kaiser ran in a score in the second quarter, and junior kicker Stephen Kallestad made all four PATs for a 28-0 Raiders lead at the half.
Faribault took the kickoff to start the second half but gave up another short field, when Kaiser, playing in the defensive secondary, picked off a pass by Faribault sophomore quarterback Madden Paul, setting up a Raiders first down on the Falcons' 16-yard line. Northfield turned the short drive into a score with a 2-yard run by senior running back Andrew Block, and Kallestad's kick made it 35-0.
Faribault got its first scoring drive of the game with strong runs by sophomore running back Braden Schulz, who finished the game with 21 carries for 45 yards, and the Falcons' first score, a 7-yard run up the middle. The two-point conversion pass attempt failed, making the score 35-6, which stood to the end of the third quarter.
Northfield made its final TD in the fourth quarter, with some brotherly love. Sophomore quarterback Seth Thompson connected on a pass to his big brother, senior tight end Nolan Thompson in the end zone from 7 yards out, with the extra point run no good, making it 41-7.
Faribault got its ground game going with a long scoring run for their last score of the game, when junior running back Isaac Yetzer, swinging from the left side, took a handoff across the back of the offensive line, turned the corner and ran untouched for a 46-yard touchdown along the right sideline. The two-point conversion pass failed to make the final score 41-12, Raiders.
Faribault quarterback Paul was filling in for senior Ian Ehlers, who was injured two weeks ago and likely will not be back at quarterback, but who could return on defense.
After two years, the Falcons at game's end relinquished custody of the Cannon Trophy, which was carried to the field and handed over the fence to the Northfield players, whose senior stood for photos with coach Brent Yule at midfield.
Faribault is seeded sixth in the 2AAAA Section Tournament and will play 7 p.m. Tuesday at No. 3 seed Willmar. The winner of that game will face No. 2 seed Marshall (who gets a first round bybe) on Saturday, October 29 at SMSU.
On the other side of the Section 2AAAA bracket is No. 1 seed Hutchinson (getting a bye) who will face the winner of No. 4 Jordan hosting No. 5 St. Peter, the latter two of whom also play Tuesday.