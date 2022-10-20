DSC_7124.JPG

Faribault sophomore Braden Schulz scores on a 7-yard run in the third quarter Wednesday in the battle for the Cannon Trophy. The Falcons fell 41-12 and will set their sites on Willmar, where they will play Tuesday to open the 2AAAA Section Tournament. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Short of personnel and depleted by injuries, Faribault limped into the post-season with a tough loss at Northfield Wednesday in which they avoided a goose egg on the scoreboard but gave up the wooden Cannon Trophy in a 41-12 defeat.

Faribault sophomore, No. 16 Aaron Plunkett helps stop the Raiders ball carrier Wednesday in Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 4 sophomore QB Madden Paul throws behind the blocking of junior running back Isaac Yetzer Wednesday in Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Falcons junior defensive back D'Shaun Davis gets a stop against Northfield. Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault's No. 20 Isaac Yetzer turns the corner on the way to a 46-yard touchdown run Wednesday against Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault's Isaac Yetzer, right, scores on a 46-yard run against the Raiders Wednesday in Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault defenders make a stop Wesdnesday against Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

