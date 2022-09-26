The Faribault Falcons amassed 374 yards on the ground and 453 total yards on offense to run past the Wingers 33-14 Friday in Red Wing.
Sophomore running back Braden Schulz ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons to lead the ground attack, and senior quarterback Ian Ehlers scored two more running touchdowns, netting 134 yards on eight carries.
Faribault scored first on a three-yard run by Ehlers, with a PAT kick by sophomore J.J. Schrot to take a 7-0 lead at 3:18 in the first quarter. Red Wing answered at 11:34 in the second quarter on a 19-yard scoring pass by senior quarterback Abe Reinitz to senior wide receiver Mitchell Seeley, and a PAT kick by sophomore Emir Cruz to even the score, 7-7.
Schulz gave the lead back to the Falcons with a nine-yard touchdown run with 1:16 left. The Schrot PAT kick was blocked to give Faribault a 13-7 lead at the intermission.
Faribault scored three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 64-yard sore by Ehlers, sandwiched in between scoring runs of 43 yards and four yards by Schulz. PATs included a missed kick, another blocked kick and a two-point run by Ehlers, to give the Falcons a 33-7 lead with 1:09 left in the third quarter.
Red Wing scored its final touchdown on a 16-yard pass by Reinitz to senior wide receiver Tyler Rodgers, with the PAT kick putting in the final scoring, with 9:44 left in the game.
Red Wing had 239 yards on offense, including 199 yards passing by Reinitz on 15 completions in 27 attempts, with two scores and two interceptions, by Faribault’s Ehlers and Schrot.
Junior Isaac Yetzer had four carries for 19 yards for the Falcons, senior Owen Nesburg had one carry for 10 yards, and junior D’Shaun Davis had one carry for eight yards.
Ehlers was eight for 13 passing for 79 yards for Faribault. Senior wide receiver Jimmy Welborn had three catches for 38 yards, sophomore Nolan Vogelsberg had one catch for 26 yards, Schrot had one catch for eight yards, senior Johnny Frank had one catch for four yards, and senior Beau Schrot had one catch for three yards.
Junior linebacker Joey Steinberg led the Falcons’ defense with five solo tackles and one assist. At defensive back, Ehlers and junior linebacker Cooper Leightnam each both had four tackles with two assists.
Senior defensive lineman Jal Giet and Nesburg at DB each both had 3.5 tackles with one assist. Linebackers Yetzer and Beau Schrot both had three tackles with four assists.
Frank at DB had two tackles, two assisted, and Welborn at linebacker had two solo tackles including a sack. Senior lineman Brady Beske had two tackle assists, and with one assisted tackle each were junior lineman Roman Garcia, sophomore DB Nolan Vogelsberg and senior lineman Gabe Shatskikh.
Joey Steinberg had one kickoff return for the Falcons for 17 yards.
Faribault had 24 first downs in the game, 21 on the ground, three through the air. The Falcons had seven penalties for 60 yards. They averages 9.9 yards per catch receiving and with 47 carries for 374 yards, averaged 8 yards per carry in the ground game.