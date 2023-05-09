The Faribault boys tennis team traveled to Austin Monday for a Big 9 Conference meet against the Austin Packers. Faribault recorded a trio of singles wins, but ultimately fell 4-3 to the hosting Packers.
At No. 1 singles, Brandon Petricka matched up with Austin’s Cole Hebrink. Petricka took the first set 6-3, but fell 6-2 in the second to set up a 10-point super tiebreaker, which he won 10-4 for his 6-3, 2-6, 10-4 victory.
“Brandon did well to grab control of the tiebreaker early on and never let go,” said Faribault head coach Jeff Anderson.
At No. 2 singles, Carsen Kramer recorded a 6-1 win in the first set and a 6-0 win in the second set over Austin’s Nathan Danielson.
“Carsen did well to get a feel for his opponent early on in the match and then grabbed control and never looked back,” Anderson said. “Carsen played solid, smart tennis with good ball movement and strategy for today's match and was rewarded with a win today.”
At No. 3 singles, Jirapat Piyapanee took on Austin’s Michael Garry and pulled out a 6-4 win in the first set, before securing the victory with a 6-3 win in the second set.
“While Jean was playing well today, he played a bit too nice and didn't seem comfortable playing more aggressively,” Anderson said. “After a large lead, Jean's opponent did well to reduce that lead forcing Jean to readjust his game.”
The Falcons had a shot at taking the road meet at No. 3 doubles, where the pairing of Pablo Arriaza and Nelson Landrau-Ortiz battled back from a 6-2 loss in the first set with a 6-2 win in the second set to force a 10-point super tiebreaker. Austin’s Sam Mata and Gavin Matyas ended up pulling out the 10-6 win over Arriaza and Landrau-Ortiz to take the match.