Owatonna High School hosted the clash between the Owatonna and Faribault girls basketball teams, both in the hunt to get back into the win column. After a series of runs, the Falcons held off the Huskies for a 47-41 road win.
Owatonna got off to a hot start with junior guard Carsyn Brady, scoring back-to-back baskets to open the game. Sophomore guard Maryn Pool and senior guard Kiara Gentz both knocked down a 3-pointer, with a pair of made free throws by sophomore forward Ava Olson between the shots, helping the Huskies to a 14-5 lead early.
Faribault battled to get back into it, as senior guard Isabel Herda connected on a 3-pointer of her own to help spark a run for the Falcons. Eighth-grade forward Amira Williams and sophomore guard Jamie Adamek added two points each.
“It’s huge for us with how hard we fought tonight, a total team effort,” said Faribault head coach Bill Bardal. “We had people step up their game tonight. Isabel Herda stepped up her game big time, Amira Williams made some big buckets in the second half and our team played great defense.”
The Huskies benefited from a corner 3-pointer from senior guard Natalie Krumholz to go up 18-12, but Isabel and Jocelyn Herda helped cut the lead down to 18-17 for the Falcons before Isabel Herda cut off a pass for a breakaway layup to give Faribault a 19-18 lead with 17 seconds left in the half.
Owatonna went on another small run to open the second half, which started with Brady leading a fast break and finding sophomore guard Abigail Shornock under the hoop to take the lead back. Olson added one made free throw and Brady added another basket to give the Huskies a 23-19 lead.
But from there, back-to-back baskets from Williams and Adamek gave the Falcons a 24-23 lead before Isabel Herda and Rylee Sietsema helped extend Faribault’s lead up to seven points at 30-23.
In need of a basket, sophomore guard Kennedy Schammel hit a 3-pointer to help spark Owatonna’s offense. Shornock connected on a jumpshot to keep the game within five points after some Faribault free throws. Olson added another basket to pull it within three points.
“One of the things that helped us was that Owatonna is an aggressive team and we got to the line a lot earlier than they did,” Bardal said. “I told the girls to keep going to the basket because [the Huskies] were doing a lot of hand checking and the refs were calling it. We shot a lot more free throws than them and that helped us.”
Herda helped the Falcons go up 37-32, but Pool responded for Owatonna by hitting her second 3-pointer of the game to cut the lead down to 37-35. Williams drove to the hoop for the Falcons to put them up by four points, but an open three for Olson brought the Huskies within one point.
Between a short-handed Falcons team with junior post Halle Rice sidelined with injury and a Huskies team battling foul trouble from their physical defensive efforts, Williams and Olson stood out as the closers for both squads.
The young forwards finished with over a third of the total points scored behind Williams’ game-high 18 points for the Falcons and Olson’s team-leading 14 points for the Huskies.
A combination of timely rebounds for Williams and Sietsema and a six-point effort at the end of the game for Williams played a big role in the Falcons holding off Owatonna’s attempt at a comeback victory on its home court.
“Just really proud of these girls to come to Owatonna and get a Big 9 win,” Bardal said. “Hopefully we can keep it going and get a few more wins. They’re awesome, such a great, great group of girls.”
Owatonna (2-10) and Faribault (4-9) will both be making trips to Rochester on Friday as the Huskies look for their third win of the season against Rochester John Marshall (1-10) and the Falcons look to defend their win against Rochester Century (8-4).