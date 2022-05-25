No team wants to lose heading into playoffs — and Faribault senior Hunter Nelson made sure that that wasn’t going to happen to the Falcons baseball team on Tuesday night at Bell Field.
Earning the win on the mound while also delivering the knockout punch via his three-run bomb in the bottom of the sixth, Faribault powered past South St. Paul 10-4 in the last game of the regular season for the team.
Getting the win to gain some momentum into playoffs will be big going forward, said Nelson.
“It’s a really good booster for our team going into sections with a win,” he said.
Getting the nod in the finale for the Falcons, Nelson got his night toeing the rubber started by stranding two runners on to bring the bats up to the plate. Faribault wasted no time in the bottom of the inning trying to jump ahead as a single by Aiden Tobin, followed by a double by Nelson, put the Falcons in prime position to score. Tobin scampered home on a steal to take the 1-0 lead but the Packers escaped the jam by that score, and Nelson continued to put zeros on the board to preserve the 1-0 lead.
Into the bottom of the third, the Falcons’ offense used a hit parade to plate three more runs. Singles by Tobin, Michael Crone, Brad Sartor, Ayden Qualey and Jake Knutson resulted in the three-run inning.
Adding another run in the following inning, the Falcons led 5-0. The top of the fifth had a recurring problem rear its head for Faribault.
“We had a couple plays that we were hoping to make, but we let them right back in the game,” said coach Charlie Lechtenberg.
The Packers jumped on Nelson for four runs, aided via some miscues in the field by the Falcons, threatening to take the lead.
Runners on second and third with two outs, Nelson responded by handling the St. Paul batter on his own, striking him out to end the inning to keep the lead still intact.
“We’ve had experiences in the past games and had things not go our way. We kept calm, kept our composure and battled through it,” said Nelson on getting out of the jam.
A shutout bottom of the fifth brought the Packers back up to bat. Hunter Dillon, coming out of the bullpen, kept the score at 5-4. The scoreless top of the sixth gave the Falcons the chance again to build their lead back up. This time, Faribault did not let the opportunity go astray. Two runners on via a walk and an error brought Nelson to the plate. On the 2-2 count, Nelson drove the offering deep to right field for the three-run blast and much needed insurance runs.
“I knew it was gone right off the bat. It was a cool experience,” said Nelson.
Knutson added another two runs with a single to push the lead to 10-4 into the final inning.
Shutting out the Packers in the top of the seventh sealed the triumph. Nelson’s five innings, six strikeouts and single earned run, pushed the senior to the winning decision. The pair of Nelson and Knutson combined for five hits and seven RBIs to torment the South St. Paul pitching all night.
The victory pushed the Falcons to 5-12 as they now head into sections.
As the postseason looms, Faribault hopes to limit unforced errors to find success.
“We need to play good defense and throw strikes,” said Lechtenberg.
The Falcons find out their opening Section 1AAA opponent Thursday morning.
Playoffs begin on Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.