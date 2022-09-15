Faribault girls soccer plans a teacher appreciation ceremony Saturday before the start of their match against Cristo Rey Jesuit.
Faribault girls varsity has two first-year coaches this year, head coach Britta Peterson-Linde and assistant coach Lowell Peterson, her father. Junior varsity head coach Erika Frear is in her third season.
Peterson-Linde said the team has several returning seniors and a few returning juniors, plus several younger players making up the varsity squad this season.
“I think the team as a whole will really show more control of the game than previous years,” she said. “It is definitely a rebuilding year, but there may be some pleasant surprises.”
She said there were several challenges throughout the season last year and “too many goals scored against the Faribault girls team.”
The outlook this year, Peterson-Linde said, is that the “female Falcons are working to decrease our goal differential and get back to some better individual- and team-based skills and strategies. We just want to play our sport a little better each game, learn a lot and achieve increasing success.”
“Our team is hoping to increase our standing within the conference and throughout southern Minnesota, little by little each time we step on the field.”
The team this season includes six seniors. They are forward Izzy Klaras, midfielder Regan Vogelsberg, defender Lauren Stroup, defender Bergen Williamson, midfielder Sydne Bauer and defender Daisi Cruz Grandi.
The team plans its teacher appreciation ceremony for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, then will play the Cristo Rey Jesuit team at 2 p.m.
