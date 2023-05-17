The Faribault boys baseball team started strong but relented to a deeper and older team in the Rochester John Marshall Rockets 7-2.

Hudson Dillon

Hudson Dillon went 2-4 with two RBIs against Rochester John Marshall. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Riley Mason

Riley Mason scores off a hit from Hudson Dillon. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Hudson Dillon

Hudson Dillon led the Falcons in the field and at bat against Rochester John Marshall. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Ayden Qualley

Ayden Qualley got the start for the Falcons. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments