The Faribault boys baseball team started strong but relented to a deeper and older team in the Rochester John Marshall Rockets 7-2.
After a scoreless first inning between the teams, JM was able to put a run on the board in the top of the second when Garret Hermanson singled on his first pitch, scoring Justin Jarland. Rochester would put two more on the board in the top of the third, and the score was 3-0.
Faribault would make the game close in the bottom of the third when Riley Mason was hit by a pitch and Ben Stoessel hit a long fly ball that the right fielder couldn't handle. Pitcher Ayden Qualey walked and the bases were now loaded. With two outs, Hudson Dillon came through for the Falcons, lacing a line drive to left field, scoring Mason and Stoessel to make it 3-2.
Both pitchers then settled down and pitched scoreless innings in the next two innings. In the sixth, Rochester would blow it open, scoring four runs, highlighted by Adam Hengrens and Aaron Terpstra sending runners already on base across the plate with singles.
Hengrens got the win for the Rockets, going 5 2/3rd innings.
Ayden Qualey took the loss for the Falcons, allowing six runs over five innings.
Hudson Dillon led the Falcons on defense, with some slick fielding plays, and at the plate, going 2-4 and scoring both of Faribault's runs in the 7-2 loss. Qualey, Michael Crone and Owen Amelkovich all picked up hits in the loss.
Faribault travels to Winona on Thursday for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. and then goes to Burnsville for a makeup game on Friday night at 7 p.m.