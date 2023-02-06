Faribault wrestling came up short in a fairly tight match against Rochester Mayo this past weekend, falling 32-25 at home on Friday night.
Faribault wrestling came up short in a fairly tight match against Rochester Mayo this past weekend, falling 32-25 at home on Friday night.
The evening started off on the right foot for the Falcons, as Lain Kuhlman scored a fall victory over Andrew Trimble just 1:40 into the match in the 106 class, but Mayo would come up victorious in three of the next four bouts with JT Hausen’s decision over Adam Buenger at 120 the Falcon’s only other early victory.
Isaac Yetzer, Hunter Conrad and Elliott Viland gave Faribault some life as the Falcons won at 138, 152 and 160 before a string of victories by Mayo finished off the evening.
“Our performance was not what we were hoping for tonight,” said coach Jacob Staloch. “We had a great match out of Chase Vargo and Lain Kuhlman that really helped get us started. Lain went out and took care of business by getting the fall we needed and Chase went out and battled a tough six minutes to save us some team points.”
“From there we lost four matches and we felt we needed to take two of them to win this dual. We also did not get bonus points when we needed too. Mayo is a tough team and they did a great job staying off their backs against our horses. The boys wrestled hard but just came up a little short on executing when we had the opportunity to score.”
After tightening up the meet in the middle portion of the evening, Mayo would respond with four victories in the final five bouts to secure the win with Logan Burger’s fall decision over Cooper Leichtnam at 170 and Dylan Peper’s tech fall over George Soto at 182 among the final nails in the coffin.
Gabriele Shatskikh would post one final win for Faribault at 220 giving the Falcons’ six wins on the night but more than a few points left on the mat.
“What we learned tonight is that we are going to be in a battle for the section title,” Staloch added. “We all need to come out and wrestle with nothing to lose every match from here on out. I give our boys credit, they battled. We just came a little bit short in some matches that ended up being crucial for us. We will get back on the mat Monday in Blooming Prairie with Westfield and NRHEG and we will continue to focus on the little things so that we are ready to execute when the postseason starts.”
Ben Jones is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.