The Faribault Falcons football team has been looking ahead this week to a Homecoming date with the Kasson-Mantorville Komets Friday night at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault.
Falcons head coach Ned Louis said study and preparation for the the Komets' offense centers in the backfield.
"They are an option team, and they are very good at it," Louis said. "We will be playing assignment football."
He continued, "First and foremost, we'll have to stop their fullback. He's very good and if we can't stop him, they'll keep running him, and then they'll play the option off of that."
If they keep their assignments, the defense will have the key to the stoppage.
Louis noted that Friday is also the Homecoming game, so the Falcons should be excited to play. And he said it marks the halfway point of the season, entering this game with four games played and four more games to go in the regular season.
Kasson-Mantorville is 3-1, coming off a 46-0 win over Albert Lea last Friday. The Komets lost their season opener at Byron, 28-17, then won their next three, including 31-13 at home over Winona and 59-15 over Mankato East, and then last Friday's shutout of Albert Lea.
Against Winona, Kasson-Mantorville scored 28 unanswered points with big rushing plays to win 31-13 in the Big Southeast District football game.
Six-foot, 200-pound senior running back Broc Barwald had a 34-yard TD against Winona in the comeback and finished with 28 carries for 160 yards. Komets senior running back Evan Snow had six carries for 119 yards in the game and junior quarterback Kyle Nelson had 10 carries for 38 yards, including an 18-yard score.
The Komets are in second place in the Big Southeast-Blue with a 3-1 record. Winona is third, also at 3-1. Byron is fourth at 2-2 and Faribault is in fifth, also at 2-2.
The Falcons started the season with a 41-7 win on the road over Albert Lea, then lost by a point to Byron, 21-20. They took a shutout loss to Stewartville, 48-0 and then Last Friday, Faribault evened its record with a 33-14 win at Red Wing.
