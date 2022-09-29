Ned Louis

Faribault football coach Ned Louis gives a team talk after a game in 2018. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Falcons football team has been looking ahead this week to a Homecoming date with the Kasson-Mantorville Komets Friday night at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments