There had been times earlier this season where Tuesday night’s Section 1AAA playoff baseball game might have swung the other way for Faribault.
“We’ve been talking all year about it that, early on, we’d let teams come back in games and little things would go wrong,” said coach Charlie Lechtenberg.
That wasn’t the case in the contest versus Kasson-Mantorville in the win or go home game, as the Falcons kept their season alive with a 3-1 win at Bell Field.
“Huge win. We built off those games and made the plays when we needed to all night,” said Lechtenberg.
Senior Hunter Nelson took the mound for Faribault in the elimination game.
Nelson came out firing for the Falcons, striking out two Komets in the inning, keeping the game scoreless into the bottom of the first.
The Faribault offense came up empty handed in the frame.
Nelson kept Kasson-Mantorville off the scoreboard again in the second to give Faribault another chance to strike first.
Loading the bases with no outs via a single by Brad Sartor, followed with walks by Ayden Qualey and Andy Donahue, put the Falcons in prime position.
Securing the next out brought Jack Knutson to the plate, looking to do some damage.
Knutson came through for Faribault, hitting a blooper to the outfield, giving the Falcons the 2-0 lead.
“Their pitcher hung one and I waited on it. I tried to get a bloop hit because the outfield was playing deep and the infield was in and I ended up hitting it right over second,” said Knutson.
Knutson’s run-scoring hit was it for the Falcons in the second.
Both pitchers kept the opposing offenses off the board for the next two innings to push the game to the fifth.
The top of the fifth had the Komets in business.
Threatening to score or possibly even take the lead, Kasson-Mantorville loaded the bases versus Nelson, two outs already in the inning.
A ball in the dirt kicked away just far enough from catcher Ben Stoessel for the Komets to try their luck and send the runner on third home.
Stoessel quickly located the ball, fired to a covering Nelson as the pitcher handled the rest, tagging out the runner for the third out of the inning.
“That was a game changer. Totally different ball game if that run comes home to score,” said Lechtenberg on the play.
Faribault still led 2-0 into the sixth inning.
Relieving Nelson on the mound brought Hudson Dillon into the contest for the final out of the top of the sixth.
The bottom of the sixth saw a much needed insurance run knocked by Aiden Tobin to expand the Falcons’ advantage to 3-0.
Though getting to Dillon for a run in the top of the seventh, the pitcher kept the damage there, securing the last out of the contest on a strikeout.
Nelson earned the win on the mound in his five and two thirds of scoreless, one hit ball, picking up nine strikeouts along the way. By getting the last four outs of the ballgame, Dillon earned the save.
Knutson and Tobin picked up the RBIs for Faribault to pace the offense. Sartor also added two hits in the contest.
Winning the tight contest in the elimination game is big to the team’s morale, said Knutson.
“It puts confidence in everyone.”
Now up in the section playoffs for the Falcons is a Thursday trip to Red Wing to take on the Big Nine opponent.
Faribault is keeping it simple on the field to give itself a chance to advance.
“We got to keep making the routine plays. That hurt us the first two times we played Red Wing,” said Lechtenberg.
First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. for the contest between the Falcons and Wingers.