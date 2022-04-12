Two days after suffering a 7-0 sweep at the hands of Rochester Century to open the season, the Faribault Falcon boys tennis team put together an improved performance that came up just short as they fell to the Waseca Bluejays 4-3 on the road.

It was the singles players in the one through three slot that earned victories for the Falcons which put them in contention

Eighth grader Brandon Petricka played in the No. 1 matchup and defeated his opponent 2-0 (6-0, 6-3) for a fairly low stress victory while freshman Carsen Kramer earned a 2-0 (6-2, 6-2) victory.

Sophomore Harrison Gibbs, playing in the No. 3 slot, won the first set 6-3 before dropping the second 6-4. Facing the pressure of a deciding third set, Gibbs took control early and cruised to a 6-2 win.

“In all of today’s matches, it was nice to see adjustments made from Saturdays play to allow the Faribault players to be more competitive,” said Faribault coach Jeff Anderson.

With the loss, the Falcons drop to 0-2 on the young season. Faribault will return to the courts Wednesday, April 13 when it hosts the Mankato East Cougars.

Waseca — 4, Faribault — 3

No. 1 Singles: Brandon Petricka (8) defeated Tyler Jellum (9) 6-0, 6-3

No. 2 Singles: Carsen Kramer (9) lost to Oliver Rohwer (10) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Singles: Harrison Gibbs (10) defeated Jacari Jellum (11) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

No. 4 Singles: Miles Leopold (8) lost to Henry Huttemier (7) 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 Doubles: Hunter Supalla (12)/Dominic Grunzke (10) defeated Carson Reuvers (12)/Carson Sietsema (12) 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Doubles: Ahmed Farooq (10)/Otto Schoenrock (7) defeated Long Duong (10)/Mitch Gibbs (7) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Doubles: Allan Kopetzki (8)/Corrick Medina (8) defeated Colin Haefs (8)/Alex Hernandez Perez (8) 6-0, 6-0

