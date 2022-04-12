...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Freshman Carsen Kramer sends a forehand attack in his 2-0 victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Two days after suffering a 7-0 sweep at the hands of Rochester Century to open the season, the Faribault Falcon boys tennis team put together an improved performance that came up just short as they fell to the Waseca Bluejays 4-3 on the road.
It was the singles players in the one through three slot that earned victories for the Falcons which put them in contention
Eighth grader Brandon Petricka played in the No. 1 matchup and defeated his opponent 2-0 (6-0, 6-3) for a fairly low stress victory while freshman Carsen Kramer earned a 2-0 (6-2, 6-2) victory.
Sophomore Harrison Gibbs, playing in the No. 3 slot, won the first set 6-3 before dropping the second 6-4. Facing the pressure of a deciding third set, Gibbs took control early and cruised to a 6-2 win.
“In all of today’s matches, it was nice to see adjustments made from Saturdays play to allow the Faribault players to be more competitive,” said Faribault coach Jeff Anderson.
With the loss, the Falcons drop to 0-2 on the young season. Faribault will return to the courts Wednesday, April 13 when it hosts the Mankato East Cougars.