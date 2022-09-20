The Falcons volleyball team split four matches at the Farmington volleyball tournament Saturday, with losses in the first two matches and wins in the next two.
Faribault started off against Rosemount, which has a very talented team that came out strong, Falcons coach Eryn Harman said. The Falcons lost in two sets. Collectively, the team had two aces, three kills, one block and two assists 25-17, 25-8 loss.
Faribault next took on Mounds View, again losing in two sets, 25-23 and 25-21. They had 14 total kills against Mounds View, with eight hitting errors and three blocks.
After that, the Falcons played St. Charles and won in three sets, 25-15, 22-25 and 15-9.
After enduring the early morning start, the coach said that "the girls woke up and were showing more of their true capabilities."
The team had 17 kills to seven hitting errors against St. Charles, along with seven aces, eight blocks, 17 assists and 32 digs.
Senior Darla Glende, sophomore Jocelyn Herda and senior Isabel Herda each had seven digs in the match. Senior Emily Soukup led the match for the Falcons in aces with three.
Isabel Herda led the team in kills with five while Jocelyn Herda had four and juniors Nikki Hausen and Halle Rice each had three kills. Jocelyn led in assists with seven and senior Isabella Bokman had six assists.
Faribault ended the tournament playing Jordan and beat them in two sets, 25-20 and 25-18.
The Falcons had 20 kills against Jordan, led by Soukup with seven, Isabel Herda with five and Jocelyn Herda with four. The also got two aces each from Glende, Soukup and senior Addison Dietsch. The team also had 38 digs, led by Glende with 13 and Jocelyn Herda's 10; and 19 assists, led by Jocelyn with 10 and Bokman with eight.
"It was great to see the improvement throughout the day," coach Harman said.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.