Faribault's Emma Eroglu, left fights for control of the ball with the Raiders' Regan Childress Tuesday in Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Falcons girls soccer team traveled to Northfield Tuesday for a Big Nine Conference game and took a tough loss in a shutout, falling 4-0 to the Raiders.

Northfield senior Regan Childess shoots near the Faribault goal Tuesday in Northfield. Falcons goalie Claire Anderson stopped the shot despite the close proximity of the shooter. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 1 Claire Anderson holds the ball after a diving stop Tuesday on a shot by the Raiders' Regan Childress. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault senior Daisi Cruz Grandi and sophomore Ariana Garcia control the ball for the Falcons Tuesday at Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault soccer players in white, from left Ariana Garcia, Bergen Williamson and Maddie Kramer defend against the Raiders Tuesday in Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Falcons defender Emma Eroglu, right, fights for the ball Tuesday against Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

