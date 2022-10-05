The Faribault Falcons girls soccer team traveled to Northfield Tuesday for a Big Nine Conference game and took a tough loss in a shutout, falling 4-0 to the Raiders.
Northfield senior Sidney Koehler had scored the second goal of the first half for Northfield in the eighth minute, and the Falcons kept the Raiders scoreless the rest of the half.
Senior midfielder Sydne Bauer had one of her team's best chances, getting a shot on goal for the Falcons in the 10th minute, when Faribault was behind 2-0.
But the Falcons' eighth-grade goalkeeper Claire Anderson was kept busy the rest of the half by a bigger, older Northfield team that controlled the ball well and launched multiple shots.
Anderson had some diving saves the rest of the first half, including a couple of bullets from the Raiders. With much the same coming after the intermission.
Northfield had several shot attempts in the second half, but only a couple on goal, stopped by Anderson, until the 55th minute, when the Raiders earned a corner kick from the left side. The ball bounced around in the box and then was sent out to the top of the box, where Northfield senior Olivia Rasmussen controlled the ball, about three yards above the box, and arched the ball into the net, to make it 3-0 Raiders.
In the 57th minute, Northfield sophomore Shania Gjerdingen served up one of the Raiders' futile bullets, when she broke through a crowd of defenders at the top of the box and whistled a shot toward the left side of the net. Falcons goalkeeper Claire Anderson stopped the shot with both hands, eyeball high, the ball bouncing up and in front of her, then corralled the ball after it bounced off the ground, as Northfield junior Anni Quaas raced in to try to put back a rebound.
In the 63rd minute, Anderson stopped another shot on goal, a point-blank shot by Northfield senior Regan Childress from inside 5 yards from the goal. Anderson dove to the right side of the net to stop the ball with her left hand.
Northfield had several other shots, including one from near midfield by Rasmussen, which Anderson stopped. But the Raiders scored one more goal on a breakaway by sophomore Kate Hubers. Her shot, from just outside the box on the left side, sailed high in an arc and into the right side of the net, to put in the final goal in the 4-0 Northfield win.
The Falcons' Bauer had an open field shot from the left side of the field, about 15 yards outside of the box for Faribault's last shot of the game, coming late in the second half.
Northfield's freshman goalkeeper, Leah Ehmer, who checked into the game in the 69th minute, got the stop on the shot, which came in the last three minutes of the game.
Faribault girls soccer next takes on Winona at home 7 p.m. Thursday.