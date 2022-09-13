The Faribault girls soccer team dropped a pair of games to Rochester John Marshall and Albert Lea respectively recently.
Coach Britta Peterson-Linde said the Falcons had a few scoring opportunities against John Marshall, in Rochester, but ultimately fell 7-0. They had several more chances to score against Albert Lea on Saturday, but again took a shutout, falling 5-0.
The coach said the team has had a couple of injuries here and there, and they are asking their younger players to play varsity, and it’s hard on their bodies. Peterson-Linde said the team’s rebuilding year means that “We’re really trying to wrap our heads around who we are as a team,” and she hopes in the coming weeks that this will become more clear for them.
The Falcons played at Mankato West Tuesday night and will host Mankato East on Thursday, then play again Saturday afternoon against Cristo Rey Jesuit. Peterson-Linde said she is feeling optimistic that, this Saturday, the Falcons will fare better than they did last weekend.
The soccer game starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and follows a teacher appreciation ceremony, set to begin at 1:30 p.m. The coach said the players are inviting teachers who have been inspirational in their lives.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.