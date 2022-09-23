Coming off their first win of the season and a lightning-induced Tuesday game cancellation, the Faribault girls soccer team dropped a 9-0 loss to the Owatonna Huskies Thursday in Faribault.
Falcons coach Britta Peterson-Linde said it was a tough battle Thursday, and while it was a lopsided loss, it was an improvement from last year's contest.
"Last year the team was up by this score at half time and this year we kept them to only five goals at the half," Peterson-Linde said. They lost 12-0 to the Huskies last year.
"While the score may not reflect it, these games are building character in our players," she said. "We are improving every game we play and the younger players are especially stepping it up big time."
Four of the Falcons' varsity starters are in eighth grade. They are goalie Claire Anderson, defender Maddie Kramer and midfielders and defenders Emma Eroglu and Eve Drewitz.
She said the team is getting better each game at reacting to the other teams and getting better at their own one- and two-touch passing to make plays.
"We are also still challenging the other team's defense a few times each half," Peterson-Linde said. "There's still a lot of work to be done but we are learning and continue to improve."
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
