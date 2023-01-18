...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday......
...Heavy Snow Likely...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8
inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts
expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will
turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph
are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the
Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.
* WHERE...Rice County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Aaliyah Reyes intercepts an Austin pass during the game Tuesday night. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
The young Falcons (3-8 Big 9) girls hung tough, played hard and with passion in their 45-29 loss versus the veteran 10th-ranked Austin girls team.
Rylee Sietsema gave the Falcons an 8-4 lead with four quick points six minutes into the game, and they could have made the lead larger, but a couple missed baskets in their next possessions led to Austin taking the lead 10-8. Austin then started to institute its full-court press, which led to two quick baskets, before Isabel Herda was able to score and keep it close at 14-10. Austin would then go on a 11-3 run to end the half leading 25-13.
Coach Bill Bardal said "Their defense at the end of the half led to their offense there. We were running our offense and getting looks and keeping it close against a top 10 team in the state."
The second half started out good again for Faribault. After two straight 3-pointers from Hailey Reuvers to make it close at 30-22. The Falcons were running their offense much better and playing very tight defense.
"We switched up the starters a bit for this game and brought Hailey off the bench for a spark, and she stepped up and made some shots when we needed them," Bardal said.
Austin took over in the final eight minutes, extending its lead to 41-25 with four minutes to play. Faribault would then score the last four points of the game via a free throw by Sietsema, and then after a miss, Isabel Herda hit a 3 to make it 41-29 with one minute and 40 seconds to go.
Coach Bardal took a timeout to set up the press defense, but the veteran Austin team was able to break the press and score four more points to make the final score 45-29.
Bardal was pleased with his team.
"We played a very good Austin team hard," he said. "We were competitive. Our defensive effort was awesome. With Northfield coming up, I like the way we are playing, and if we play like we did against Austin against them, we will be happy with the result."
Isabel Herda let the team with 11 points. Sietsema led the team with nine rebounds and also added seven points.
Faribault travels to Northfield (2-8 Big 9, 2-11 overall) Friday night, Jan. 20, as it looks for redemption against a team that beat them on Faribault's home court at the beginning of the year.