With Southwest Christian coming to town on May 12, the Faribault girls golfers hosted a nine-hole meet with the Stars.

Battling Southwest Christian, the Falcons came out on the wrong side of a 205-232 score in the hot and windy conditions at the Faribault Golf and Country Club.

The Stars’ Kendall Hoag shot the low round for the field with a 46.

Tying for second saw the first Falcons’ finisher.

Senior Ryann Louis and two Stars opponents scored 52s in the three-way tie for runner up.

Just behind Louis had Mariana Hager and Sara Dobson place second and third for the Falcons with their 57 and 60.

Taking the weekend off, Faribault was next in action on Monday.

Traveling to the Austin Country Club, the Falcons will take on the Packers along with Century and John Marshall.

Tee off is schedule for 1:30 p.m. barring any inclement weather.

