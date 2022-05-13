Falcons girls golf battles Southwest Christian By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 Updated 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With Southwest Christian coming to town on May 12, the Faribault girls golfers hosted a nine-hole meet with the Stars.Battling Southwest Christian, the Falcons came out on the wrong side of a 205-232 score in the hot and windy conditions at the Faribault Golf and Country Club. Dana Trilk The Stars’ Kendall Hoag shot the low round for the field with a 46.Tying for second saw the first Falcons’ finisher.Senior Ryann Louis and two Stars opponents scored 52s in the three-way tie for runner up.Just behind Louis had Mariana Hager and Sara Dobson place second and third for the Falcons with their 57 and 60.Taking the weekend off, Faribault was next in action on Monday.Traveling to the Austin Country Club, the Falcons will take on the Packers along with Century and John Marshall.Tee off is schedule for 1:30 p.m. barring any inclement weather. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Falcon Christian Sport Golf Southwest Ryann Louis Star Meet Golfer Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault woman sentenced to probation in mother's death Film's claim of 2K ballot ‘mules' has gaping holes Lightning sets garage ablaze Graduates thank Rice County Treatment Court Documentary review was political commentary Upcoming Events May 13 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 Friday the 13th club Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 Joyann Parker, Patsy Cline Tribute Fri, May 13, 2022 Submit an Event