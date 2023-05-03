Faribault softball picked up a much needed win Tuesday night at Alexander Park, going up 13-3 and invoking the 10-run mercy rule in the sixth inning over the visiting Albert Lea Tigers.
Amanda Cullen led the Falcons at the plate and in the field, picking up four hits in the game, scoring four runs herself and knocking in three more. Cullen also stopped a Tigers' rally in the fifth, as she made a great throw from left field on the fly to the catcher, who tagged out the runner and stopped a three-run rally by Albert Lea.
Eighth grader Aly Cook took the mound again for the Falcons and was effective, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out 10 batters.
In the bottom of the first, Faribault scored three runs. Lead-off batter Regan Dregenberg walked and then stole second. Cullen was up next and laced a hard liner to the outfield for her first RBI, as Dregenberg scored. Two more runs would score, as Albert Lea pitcher Makenzie Johnson struggled with control, walking the next four batters, including Olivia Smith, Amira Williams and Emma Minnick, as Cullen and Smith scored.
Faribault would score two more in the second inning, highlighted by hits from Cullen and Minnick, and three more runs in the third. Aly Cook started the inning by singling on a long fly ball to left field and then advancing to third on a single by Lily Jindra.
Cook would later score on a wild pitch, and then Cullen would get her third RBI with a long fly to the outfield, scoring Jindra for Faribault's second run of the inning and seventh run of the game. Olivia Smith would later score the eighth run, after she singled to center field.
Faribault would score two more runs in the fifth to make it a 10-3 game.
The Falcons ended the game in the sixth early with a big inning, thanks to doubles by Olivia Smith and Jamie Adamek. Dregenberg led off with a walk. Cullen then laced her fourth hit of the game, moving Dregenberg to third, and Smith then hit her double, scoring them both. Adamek would end the game with a sharp line drive double to score Smith for the final and 13th run of the game.
Faribault will host Big 9 rival Rochester Century on Thursday, May 5, and Monday, the Falcons go against Stewartville. Coach Shane Gunderson hopes standout pitcher Rylee Sietsema will be back for the latter contest.