Aly Cook Pitching

Eighth grader Aly Cook had a solid day pitching, striking out 10 batters. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Faribault softball picked up a much needed win Tuesday night at Alexander Park, going up 13-3 and invoking the 10-run mercy rule in the sixth inning over the visiting Albert Lea Tigers.

Amanda Cullen Defense

Amanda Cullen winds up to throw out the runner at home plate from left field. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Aly Cook scores for Faribault as Cullen looks on .JPG

Aly Cook scores for Faribault, as teammate Amanda Cullen looks on. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Amanda Cullen

Amanda Cullen rips her fourth hit of the game in the sixth inning. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

