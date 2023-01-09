The Faribault girls basketball team (2-6 Big 9, 3-9 overall) lost Saturday, Jan. 6 to the defending Big 9 champs Mankato East in a 66-26 blowout.
The high powered and seasoned East team dominated the first half, but the second half told a story of grit and determination for a mostly junior and sophomore laden girls Falcon team, as it made the second half much more competitive. East only outscored Faribault by two points, 24-22.
But the slow start contributed to the loss as Mankato at one point had a 28-3 lead with five minutes to play in the first half. Faribault were stifled by the full court trapping defense of the cougars all first half. East's No. 4 Peyton Stevermer was lights out hitting 14 of her 20 points in the first half. Once the Falcons figured out the trap in the second half, it was more a back and forth game with each team exchanging buckets.
Coach Bill Bardal wasn't surprised by East's fast start.
"They play really hard and are a confident group. They are the defending champs," he said. "We didn't play hard or confident in the first half. In the second half, we played more like we have all season.
He continued, "We competed, played hard and stuck to our gameplan. I was happy about that, but there are no moral victories. We are still going in the right direction. We have more wins at this time of the season than last season, and the girls are chalking this one up to just a bad start and game."
Faribault's only senior, No. 25 Isabel Herda, scored 12 of her team high 14 points in the second half.
Sophomore No. 22 Josie Herda scored all of her six points in the second half. No. 4 Hailey Reuvers chipped in three points. Junior No. 24 Aaliyah Reyes had two points and led the team in steals with four. Sophomores Grace Brazil and Jamie Adamek and eighth grader Amira Williams each had one point.
Junior No. 34 Rylee Sietsema led the team in rebounds with five and blocks with two.
Coach Bardal and is team are excited and ready to move on to play their rivals to the south in Owatonna (2-5 Big 9, 2-9 overall).
"We talked about forgetting about this one out and will be ready this Tuesday for a great game," he said.
Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com
