The Faribault Falcons fought back from a two-score deficit on a rainy night at home Friday, only to fall short after missing a 2-point conversion attempt late in the game to lose to the Byron Bears, 21-20.
Byron had a long run negated by a holding call late in the fourth quarter, which left the Bears facing second down and nine deep in their own territory when the Falcons defense ratcheted two stops and forced a punt. The attempted punt was fumbled and recovered by the Falcons.
Faribault quarterback Ian Ehlers then passed to Johnny Frank for a 30-yard gain that set up the Falcons on the 1-yard line. A penalty backed up the Falcons 5 yards but Braden Schulz then took the ball in for a 6-yard score to make it 20-21, Bears. With less that 2 minutes and no timeouts left, the Falcons went for two points and the pass fell short, then the Bears ran out the clock.
"it was a great high school football game," Faribault head coach Ned Louis said. "Whoever made the last play won the game and we came up short." He said the team gave their all, fighting back from a two-score deficit. "The rain didn't help anybody, but we battled through it."
"I told them I was proud of them," Louis said. He said the outcome wasn't what they wanted but he was proud of the effort they gave.
Schulz led the team on the ground with 138 yards rushing on 25 carries with two touchdowns. Ehlers was 12 for 30 passing for 137 yards but was intercepted twice. One of those came in the fourth quarter after the Falcons had just intercepted the Bears. Frank led the team in receiving with five catches for 82 yards. Owen Nesburg had 4 catches for 31 yards.
Byron led off scoring on the first drive of the game, capped by a 2-yard TD run by Adam Glynn, and an extra point, putting the Bears ahead 7-0. The Falcons tied the game in the second quarter with a 1-yard TD run by Ehlers and an extra point kick by J.J. Schrot.
The Bears scored twice in the third quarter with runs by Tyler Fox and Glynn to take a 21-7 lead. The Falcons answered with a 10-yard scoring run by Schulz late in the third quarter, then mustered the late score in the fourth, with 1:53 left on the clock, before missing the 2-point conversion.
