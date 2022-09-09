The Faribault Falcons fought back from a two-score deficit on a rainy night at home Friday, only to fall short after missing a 2-point conversion attempt late in the game to lose to the Byron Bears, 21-20.

FaribaultFootball.JPG

Faribault Falcons' offense lines up agains the Byron Bears Friday at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
BradenSchulzTD.JPG

Braden Schulz carries the ball for a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Bears. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
IanEhlers2.JPG

Ian Ehlers carries the ball for the Falcons against the Bears Friday at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
OwenNesburg.JPG

The Falcons' Owen Nesburg intercepts a pass against Byron Friday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
IanEhlers.JPG

Ian Ehlers passes against the Bears. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments