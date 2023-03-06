In one of the best crowds of the year, the Faribault students and community came out to support the senior boys in their last home game of the season. Some kids dressed up as ESPN announcers with a banner and table. The crowd was boisterous and the hope would be a great competitive game.
But Winona had other ideas, as its full court press and ball pressure on the young Falcons ball-handlers led to a 75-51 loss for Faribault.
The game started out with each team trading baskets and Faribault took its only lead in the game with straight buckets by Senior’s Jimmy Welborn and Beau Schrot to give the falcons a 4-2 lead four minutes into the game.
That’s when Winona decided to go to a full court press and Winona’s defensive pressure and active hands on the Young falcons ball-handlers led to intercepted passes and easy layups going the other way for the Winhawks.
Winona scored eight straight points in a blink of an eye before sophomore Nolan Vogelsberg scored on an easy layup to make the score 19-6. Mohamed Madey then stole the ball and go in for two to make the score 19-8.
It looked like there may be a chance to get back into the game after sophomore Brady Schulz hit a 3-pointer to make it a 10 point game at 22-11, but Winona’s active hands on defense caused turnovers on Faribault’s side of the court, which led to another 8-0 run. Vogelsberg hit another 3-pointer to stop the run to make the score 29-14.
When Winona didn’t score on transition baskets from turnovers, its size helped when it set up the offense in their zone as senior Jackson Harvey was able to score on offensive rebounds or from passes down low for him to score easy layups. Harvey finished with his sixth double-double of the year as he dominated the glass for Winona.
Faribault was able to get on the board with seconds remaining in the first half as Welborn scored to cut the Winhawks lead to 37-20 at half.
In the second half, the Winhawks went on a 20-7 run and the score ballooned up to 58-27 until Breuer Wolff scored on a baseline layup to make the score 58-29.
Faribault went on a 9-5 run capped off by senior Riley Mason scoring his first two points of the game making the score 61-38. The last eight minutes of the game was a bit more competitive as the Falcons and Winhawks traded baskets back and forth until the buzzer sounded, which ended the regular season for the Falcons and their seniors with the 75-51 loss.
On a positive note, all seniors were able to score in the game and have points recorded in the final box score. Seniors Jimmy Welborn had 12 points, Jal Giel with four points and Ian Ehlers, Beau Schrot and Riley Mason all with two points. Schulz added 12 points, Vogelsberg added 10 points and Madey added seven points.
Faribault move on to the Section 1AAA tournament as the No. 8 seeded Falcons will travel to face No. 1 seeded Stewartville on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Stewartville High School.