In one of the best crowds of the year, the Faribault students and community came out to support the senior boys in their last home game of the season. Some kids dressed up as ESPN announcers with a banner and table. The crowd was boisterous and the hope would be a great competitive game.


Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments