The Faribault girls tennis team returned home to the courts at Faribault High School for a non-conference dual match against the Cannon Falls Bombers. The Falcons fell 7-0 to the Bombers behind a couple of competitive sets and matches.
Faribault and Cannon Falls have been no strangers to each other as the Falcons was a participant in the Cannon Falls Invite in pre-pandemic times. But this time around, they got to face off in dual match instead of the invite. Much like the Falcons, the Bombers defeated common foe Tri-City United 5-2 and looked for a competitive match in Faribault.
Hailey Reuvers played the closest matchup of the day for the Falcons after dropping the first set 7-6 (3) before rallying back and winning the second set 6-4 at No. 3 singles. The third set went into a tiebreaker, but her opponent managed to pull ahead at the end.
No. 1 singles player Lindsay Rauenhorst and No. 2 singles player Stacie Petricka lost tough matches with Rauenhorst falling 6-3, 6-4 and Petricka falling 6-4, 6-4. On the doubles courts, the No. 3 doubles pairing of Whitney Huberty and Anika Sterling played some strong points in their 6-3, 6-2 loss.
The Falcons are off on Labor Day weekend, but will be ready to get back into the swing of things on Tuesday when they travel to Rochester to take on Rochester John Marshall in a Big 9 Conference dual.