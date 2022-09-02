Anderson, Sterling, Huberty (Faribault Tennis)

Faribault head coach Jeff Anderson meets with No. 3 doubles pairing Anika Sterling (middle) and Whitney Huberty during their match against Cannon Falls. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault girls tennis team returned home to the courts at Faribault High School for a non-conference dual match against the Cannon Falls Bombers. The Falcons fell 7-0 to the Bombers behind a couple of competitive sets and matches.

Leah Nowaczewski (1) (Faribault (Faribault Tennis)

Faribault No. 4 singles player Leah Nowaczewski runs up to return the ball during her match against Cannon Falls. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Stacie Petricka (2) (Faribault Tennis)

Faribault No. 2 singles player Stacie Petricka serves the ball during her match against Cannon Falls. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

