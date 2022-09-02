By no means was Thursday night’s volleyball matchup going to be easy for the Faribault Falcons. Going on the road, the Falcons faced off against defending Section 1AAA champions and Class AAA runner up Kasson-Mantorville and ultimately fell 3-1 to the KoMets.
The KoMets jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead over Faribault after winning the first set 25-12 and winning the second set 25-21. The Falcons kept their hopes alive and avoided a sweep by claiming the third set 26-24 to force a fourth set. Kasson-Mantorville ended things by winning 25-11 in the fourth to seal the victory on its home court.
Faribault’s offense was led by sophomore outside hitter Jocelyn Herda, who recorded a team-high 10 kills to go along with her team-high two blocks defensively. Senior setter and outside hitter Isabel Herda and senior outside hitter Emily Soukup both posted five kills each.
Senior Addison Dietsch added two hits, and juniors Nikki Hausen and Halle Rice both added one kill each. Isabel Herda led the team with 14 set assists, while senior Isabella Bokman added seven assists. Dietsch and Clara Malecha one set assist each.
Malecha led the team in digs with 18 total and was followed by Isabel Herda with 11, Dietsch with 10, Bokman with nine, Jocelyn Herda with eight, Soukup with three, Darla Glende with two and Hausen with one. Dietsch, Soukup, Rice, Hausen and Isabel Herda all added one block each.
The Falcons are still searching for the first victory of the season and will get the chance to do so in their first Big 9 conference game of the season when they travel to play Mankato Wast on Tuesday.