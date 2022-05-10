spotlight Falcons fall short to Mayo for triangular title By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 Updated 2 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Battling through the windy conditions Monday night at Rochester’s Eastwood Golf Club, the Faribault boys team sat in position to walk away top dog in the three team event.Tied through eight holes with Mayo, the Spartans kept rolling.The Falcons did not. Faribault's Keaton Ginter eyes down a putt during an earlier season round. Ginter shot an 80 on Monday's meet at Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester. (Photo courtesy of Natalie Ginter) “Just had too many three putts and double bogeys on the back nine,” said coach Jermey Chavis.Using the missed opportunities to its advantage, Mayo claimed first with a team score of 318 while Faribault finished nine shots back.Red Wing placed third in the meet via its 347.Claiming first and second in the meet was a pair of Spartans, who shot 77 and 78, respectively.Not far behind those opponents was a triple-headed attack of Falcons.Faribault’s Logan Peroutka earned third place in the meet with his 79.The sophomore in Peroutka played consist on both the front and back nines, scoring 41 and 38.Peroutka was followed closely by Keaton Ginter and Brayden Larson, who each finished one shot back.Ginter carded three birdies to push the senior to 80 while Larson played even all day via his 39 and 41. “We played our game, unfortunately it wasn’t enough,” said Chavis as the team shot right around it average for the season thus far.Sitting a week away from it regular season finale, the Falcons will head to Albert Lea on Friday to battle with the Tigers and Winona.The triangular will be held at Wedgewood Cove Golf Course. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Logan Peroutka Sport Golf Hunting Brayden Larson Keaton Ginter Team Faribault Falcon Meet Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault nursing homes to merge DNR surveys French Lake muskie population St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Film's claim of 2K ballot ‘mules' has gaping holes Graduates thank Rice County Treatment Court Upcoming Events May 10 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, May 10, 2022 May 10 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, May 10, 2022 May 10 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, May 10, 2022 May 10 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, May 10, 2022 May 10 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, May 10, 2022 Submit an Event