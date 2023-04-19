The Owatonna softball team has been rolling through the start of the 2023 season, and the Huskies got their first chance at playing on their home diamond at Morehouse Park. The Faribault Falcons came in, not long after shutting out Red Wing for their first win of the season.


{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments