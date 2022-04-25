One team was a play or two away from its first win of the season. The other came perilously close to suffering its first defeat.
On a blustery day with the wind swirling out at times, Faribault brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the final inning. Red Wing staved off a late rally for an 8-6 win Saturday afternoon at Bell Field.
Wingers (3-0, 3-0 Big 9) junior starting pitcher Reece Tripp had a perfect game through three innings. The Falcons (0-4, 0-4 Big 9) started to get the hang of things on their second go-round through the lineup, scoring a run in the fourth and fifth inning at the end of Tripp's outing.
He exited with a 4-2 lead in a game Red Wing led wire to wire.
“Rough start there pitching. We couldn’t throw strikes. First three innings we went down in order one, two, three,” Faribault coach Charlie Lechtenberg said. “After that, we definitely made some adjustments and had much better at-bats.”
Faribault starting pitcher senior Hunter Nelson did not allow a hit in two innings of work. All day, Red Wing had just one extra-base hit out of its 12 total. It was free bases that helped them build a big lead.
Nelson allowed seven bases on balls, but limited the damage stranding runners on base each inning. He helped his cause batting in the leadoff spot, going 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.
That set the tone for the top of the lineup. The top four Falcon hitters accounted for eight of the team’s 10 hits.
Senior Aiden Tobin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a double, walk and run scored in the No. 2 slot. Senior Brad Sartor followed with a 2-for-4 day, with a run batted in and run scored. Sophomore Michael Crone went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and run batted in.
Junior Ayden Qualey’s one hit from the No. 5 slot was a big RBI double that inched the Falcons to a 5-3 deficit after five innings.
Tripp hit a solo home run to center field on the first pitch Sartor threw in two innings of relief. The Wingers tacked on one more run in the frame and two more in the seventh to go up five runs.
Faribault’s offense has been off to a slow start this season, but finished with its best performance against one of the top teams in the conference.
The Falcons posted three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, all starting with one out. Nelson doubled, Tobin walked, Sartor hit a RBI single and Crone a two-RBI single to put Red Wing on the ropes.
Wingers sophomore pitcher Mitchell Seeley buckled down to strike out the next two batters to end the threat. He pitched two innings and inherited two runners on base with no outs in the sixth inning.
Hudson Dillon pitched two innings for Faribault with five hits allowed, two earned runs, a walk and strikeout. Nelson struck out one. Sartor had two strikeouts with seven hits and a walk.
Red Wing's offense was led by two-hit efforts from Seeley, junior Deso Buck and senior Aiden Borgen. Every starter had at least one hit.
Faribault was relatively clean on defense and error-free, until committing one error in the seventh inning.
“What we were talking about is putting together all three aspects, which we haven’t done,” Lechtenberg said of hitting, fielding and pitching. “But a much better effort the second half of that game.”
The Falcons stay at home 5 p.m. Tuesday to take on the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A in the preseason state coaches poll, Mankato West. The Scarlets are 3-0 heading into a non-conference game Monday vs. Marshall.