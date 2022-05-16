The postseason is here for the Fairbault boys tennis team.
Traveling to the Rochester Outdoor Center on Saturday, the Falcons battled in the Big Nine Conference Tournament.
In the tough brackets featuring strong foes from around the conference, a handful of Faribault players picked up victories in their opening matches before bowing out.
“Our players played well in the first round of play with our one, two, and three singles all advancing to the second round of play,” said coach Jeff Anderson, as Brandon Petricka, Carsen Kramer and Harrison Gibbs each opened with wins.
Petricka, opening with a foe from John Marshall, quickly bounced back from dropping the first game.
Wining the next five games to take the 5-1 first set advantage, his opponent withdrew from the match to give Petricka the victory.
The Faribault player lost in straight sets in his next match to end his run in the conference tourney.
Kramer’s victory in his opening match in No. 2 singles did not experience the quick round like that of his teammate as the contest required a tiebreaker.
Dropping the first set 6-1, Kramer flipped the script to take the second by that same score against his Winona counterpart.
“Carsen was placing the ball well and moving his opponent around the court controlling much of the second set,” said Anderson.
Carrying that momentum, Kramer jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the 10-point super tiebreaker.
The Winhawks player fought back to tie it up at six a piece but Kramer regain the form that allowed the big lead to take the set, 10-7.
Kramer fell 6-0 and 6-2 in the second round.
Gibbs, the final Falcons’ player to advance, made quick work in his match to win by matching 6-1 sets.
Drawing a Mayo Spartan in the second round, Gibbs was not able to keep his tournament rolling, also falling in two sets.
Faribault’s double pairings each took losses in the opening round to end their runs.
Moving past the conference tournament, a bigger test now awaits.
Up next for the Falcons was the Section 1AA Team Tournament.
Faribault received the 11-seed and were tasked with traveling to take on John Marshall.
The Falcons and Rockets battled on Monday.
Winner of the contest heads to Lakeville North on Tuesday.
