The Faribault Falcons had a tall task in front of them when they took to the field at North Alexander Park. Sharing the field with them was an Owatonna Huskies team that was riding a four game win streak that included three consecutive shutouts. The Falcons threatened with some runs, but ultimately fell short in a 16-0 loss in five innings.
Faribault fell into a deep hole early on as the visiting Huskies fell back on their ample amount of experience and crossed home plate nine times to put the Falcons into a 9-0 deficit.
Owatonna made things more difficult by adding one more run in the second and third innings, three runs in the third and two runs in the fifth inning.
Despite this, the Falcons were still able to get on base with first baseman Amira Williams notching two hits and Emma Minick, Rylee Sietsema, Olivia Smith and Jamie Adamek all recording one hit off of Owatonna’s sophomore ace Kennedy Hodgman. Smith also drew a walk in one of her plate appearances.
Though Faribault was able to get runners on base, it just fell short of getting the runners across home plate.
Sietsema and Alyssa Cook combined for five innings pitched with four from Sietsema and one from Cook. The pair combined for one strikeout, 16 hits allowed and seven total walks in Faribault’s loss.
The Falcons will look to get one track Thursday afternoon when they host Mankato East at 3:30 p.m. inside North Alexander Park.