...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Faribault sophomore forward Mohamed Madey (4) leads a fast break against Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Faribault Falcons returned home on Friday night for their first Big 9 Conference matchup of the 2022-23 season with Rochester Mayo visiting. The Falcons ultimately fell 57-34 to the Spartans.
Mayo opened with a lead and gradually built upon it throughout the first half before the Spartans began connecting on some three-point attempts later in the half to put Faribault down 36-13 going into halftime with sophomore guard Nolan Vogelsberg leading the Falcons with six points.
Faribault took a step forward defensively in the second half, which included being able to draw offensive charges from the Spartans to change possessions and increase their teams fouls.
On the opposite end of the court, senior forward Beau Schrot helped spark some offense beneath the hoop while the Falcons saw the occasional baskets from beyond by guards Brady Schulz and Abdullahi Aden and forwards James Welborn and Mohamed Madey.
Schulz ended the game as Faribault’s leading scorer with eight points while Schrot and Vogelsberg followed with six points each.
The Falcons are still on the hunt for their first win of the season and they’ll get some opportunities on the road against Albert Lea on Tuesday and Rochester John Marshall on Friday.