...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this
afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more
widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into
Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow
accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best
chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from
west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5
heaviest snow storms for many location.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many
counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame.
Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across
the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep, making travel nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Wednesday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Faribault wrestling team steamrolled their way right through defending Section 1AAA team champions Northfield to cement its shot at a potential section title. But when the Falcons got that shot, they ultimately fell 37-20 to the No. 1 seeded Rochester Mayo Spartans.
It was the Spartans that got off to a strong start in the clash between the two Class AAA Lean and Mean ranked teams. Mayo picked up a win by fall at 106 pounds and followed it up with a 12-1 major decision at 113 to take an early 10-0 lead.
But the lead wouldn’t last long as 120-pound AAA No. 2 ranked JT Hausen recorded six bonus points for the Falcons with a win by fall at 13:28 over Mayo’s Adam Buenger at 120 pounds. Ricky Cordova followed him up by notching a 1-0 decision over Max Erickson at 126 to cut the lead down to 10-9.
The Spartans picked up a second win by fall at 132, which was responded by 138 AAA No. 9 ranked Isaac Yetzer with a 13-3 major decision over Kai Kobayashi.
Bo Bokman stepped on the mat for Faribault at 145 pounds and was set to face 145 AAA No. 5 ranked Calder Sheehan. Bokman wrestled close, but ended up falling in a 7-3 decision to his top five ranked foe.
Faribault got two wins back-to-back with Hunter Conrad recording a 4-1 decision over Kamden Ernste at 152 and Elliot Viland recording a 12-4 major decision over Carter Funk at 160.
With Viland’s bonus point win, the Falcons took a brief 20-19 lead over Mayo, but the Spartans were able to fall back on some of their reliable late weights that are highlighted by No. 9 ranked Dylan Peper and Ethan Peper at 182 and 220.
Mayo won by fall at 170 before rattling off four straight win by decision to close out the dual, which included Ethan Peper coming out on top in a 9-4 decision against Faribault’s 220 AAA No. 10 ranked Gabe Shatskikh in a battle of top 10 ranked 220-pounders.
With the loss in the Section 1AAA finals to Mayo, the Falcons team season has come to a wrap, but the season as a whole isn’t done yet.
Faribault now shifts its focus to the Section 1AAA individual tournament and will be looking to send multiple wrestlers to the Class AAA state meet. The Section 1AAA individual tournament starts at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.