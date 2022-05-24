spotlight Falcons earn 4th place in Big 9 Conference meet By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 24, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The front nine of the End of the Year Big Nine Conference Tournament had the Faribault boys golfers soaring. Faribault's Keaton Ginter shoots out of the bunker on Monday during the End of the Year Big Nine Conference Tournament. Ginter placed seventh in the meet. (Photo courtesy of Natalie Ginter) “The team was off to a great start with sophomore Brayden Larson leading the field on the front nine and Faribault even sharing the lead for a short time,” said coach Jeremy Chavis.But the difficult back nine made it tough to keep up the pace Monday night at the par 72, Austin Country Club.“We lost our steam and the momentum shifted. The boys battled but the course played very difficult with its small hard greens and long thick rough.”Falling off the pace, the Falcons still earned a strong spot in the Big Nine tournament, at fourth via 330 team strokes.Earning the top spot in the field had Northfield secure gold at 314.Larson, who shot his way to the top spot in the field for the front nine, did so by knocking down three birdies to put him at 36.Though cooling off a bit on the final nine, Larson still shot his way to a top-10 finish at seventh, scoring 80.Senior Keaton Ginter matched Larson’s 80 with one of his own.Ginter did so by carding a 38 on the front nine followed by a 42 on the back for the consistent day in Austin.The performances by the two most likely placed the two among the best of the conference while a third will join the duo, said Chavis. Brayden Larson eyes down a putt during his round on Monday night in the End of the Year Big Nine Conference Tournament at the Austin Country Club. (Photo courtesy of Natalie Ginter) “Senior Keaton Ginter and sophomore Brayden Larson will likely be named All-Conference and sophomore Logan Peroutka should earn honorable mention.”Peroutka’s 84 in Austin placed him 20th.Taking home the conference title for individuals had Northfield’s Nate Stevens earn the honor.Stevens did so by leading the field with his 73.The important stretch continued for Faribault.Next up for the Falcons is the Section 1AAA Tournament.Tuesday May 31 presented the challenge as Faribault will head to Lake City to compete at the Jewel Golf Club with berths to state on the line. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Front Nine Brayden Larson Spot Sport Golf Keaton Ginter Conference Falcon Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Man sentenced to prison in racketeering case Suspect charged in freeway hit-and-runs that injured 2 Medford man dies in Highway 60 crash Former Faribault man sentenced for tax evasion Vote Brad Finstad for Congress Tuesday May 24th Upcoming Events May 24 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 AAUW Book Sale Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, May 24, 2022 Submit an Event